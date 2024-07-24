Don’t rush to check your phone after waking up: Doctor reveals healthy morning habits for eye care

It is important to maintain good eye health. During the monsoon season, eyes become prone to getting infected. From conjunctivitis to stye, eye infections are rampant, and it is important to maintain good eye care to stay safe. From conjunctivitis to stye, eye infections are rampant during the monsoon season, and it is important to maintain good eye care to stay safe.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Nidhi Jyoti Shetty, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Bhandup, said, “Maintaining healthy eyes is crucial for overall well-being, and establishing good morning habits plays a significant role in achieving this goal. The condition of your eyes in the morning often reflects how well you've cared for them the night before.” The doctor further noted down five morning habits that we should follow for good eye health.

Proper eye hygiene the night before:

The foundation for healthy eyes in the morning begins the night before. Ensure you wash your face thoroughly to remove any dirt, oil, or makeup that can accumulate during the day. Moisturising the skin around your eyes with a gentle eye cream or moisturiser can help prevent dryness and reduce puffiness, contributing to a refreshed appearance in the morning.

Avoid rubbing your eyes:

It's important not to rub your eyes deliberately, especially upon waking. Rubbing your eyes can introduce dirt and bacteria from your hands, potentially leading to irritation or infections. If your eyes feel itchy or dry, use eye drops recommended by your eye care professional.

Limit screen time:

Resist the urge to immediately reach for your phone or other digital devices upon waking. The blue light emitted from screens can strain your eyes, especially in the morning when they are adjusting to the light.

Go for a morning walk:

Spending some time outdoors in the morning can be beneficial for your eyes. Natural sunlight provides important cues to regulate your circadian rhythm, which in turn affects your overall health, including eye health.

Eat a nutritious breakfast:

A balanced breakfast rich in vitamins and antioxidants is essential for maintaining healthy eyes. Include foods like berries (blueberries, strawberries), which are high in antioxidants that can help protect your eyes from damage. Green leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which are important nutrients for eye health.