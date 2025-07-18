Sore throat and ear itching in monsoon? ENT specialist shares 7 prevention tips to stay safe

During the monsoon season, risk of sore throat, dryness and ear itching elevates. The rising humidity in the air, changes in temperature, and fungal growth are some of the causes of these conditions. However, with the right measures, it is possible to prevent these illnesses. Know the prevention tips to avoid seasonal ENT issues. (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. N.V.K. Mohan, ENT specialist and cochlear implant surgeon at CMRI, Kolkata shared the prevention tips to avoid seasonal ENT issues. Also read | Gastronetrologist shares 8 safe habits to prevent typhoid or food poisoning risk in monsoon: 'Avoid raw food unless...'

1. Avoid chilled drinks and tables food

Sudden cooling of the throat due to consuming cool water or cold foods can affect the mucosa, especially when your immunity is already low during the rain. You should rather go for lukewarm water, herbal tea, or soups that help soothe your throat.

2. A wise AC temperature should be chosen

Keeping your AC below 24°C, especially at night, can cause dryness of the throat lining. This can lead to inflammation and soreness of the throat. Setting your AC between 25°C–26°C, would be the optimal temperature range for nightlong AC usage. Also read | Hair wet with rainwater? Dermatologist suggests 5 tips to save your hair this monsoon

3. Don’t stay wet for too long

Staying in damp clothes with wet hair can cause upper respiratory infections. You should instead change out of wet clothes at the earliest and dry your scalp thoroughly to cut down post-exposure chills and sore throat triggers.

Prevent sore throat with these measures.(Shutterstock)

4. Warm saltwater gargling

At the first signs of throat trouble, gargling with warm saline water twice a day could help prevent further harm. You should not experiment with antibiotics or lozenges if not advised by a doctor as most sore throats during the monsoon period are viral and self-terminating.

5. No objects in ear cleaning

Earbuds, pins, or cloth can cause injury to the sensitive canal by removing protective earwax. The earwax protects the ear against infections. Over-cleaning can dry out the skin inside and worsens the itching.

6. Keep your ears dry

The air during the monsoon is humid, and water entering the ear can act as a catalyst for fungal growth (otomycosis). You can tilt your head sideways to drain water and gently pat the ears with a towel.

7. Watch out for fungal infections

Should the itching be persistent or with discharge, and you feel a blockage along with it, you might be looking at a fungal infection. Early intervention in such cases will help you get better faster and without complications. Also read | Food and water-borne infections spike in monsoon: Doctor shares 7 tips to protect gut health

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.