Food and water-borne infections spike in monsoon: Doctor shares 7 tips to protect gut health

Monsoon season sees a sharp rise in food and waterborne infections, as poor hygiene and sanitation create the perfect breeding ground for illnesses that can severely impact gut health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. AP Singh, internal medicine, Yashoda Medicity, Indirapuram said, "Combating food and waterborne infections requires a multi-pronged approach. Safe water practices, rigorous hygiene, food safety, clean surroundings, timely vaccination, and a gut-friendly diet all play a vital role in protecting your health." The doctor further shared a few tips to protect gut health during the monsoon season.

1. Ensure safe drinking water:

Always drink filtered or properly boiled water; boiling for at least 5 minutes is effective in killing germs. Store drinking water in clean, covered containers. Avoid drinking untreated water when traveling or eating outside.

2. Practice rigorous hygiene:

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for 20–30 seconds, especially before eating and after using the toilet. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers when soap and water are unavailable. Regular hand hygiene reduces the risk of infections like typhoid, hepatitis A, and cholera.

3. Prioritise food safety:

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption. Avoid raw or undercooked foods, especially during monsoon season. Steers clear of street food and uncovered snacks prone to contamination.

4. Maintain a clean environment:

Use disinfectants regularly to clean kitchen surfaces, floors, and toilets. Ensure utensils, cooking tools, and food storage containers are hygienic.

5. Get vaccinated:

Vaccinate against typhoid, cholera, and hepatitis A at least 6 weeks before the onset of the monsoon. Vaccination provides a critical line of defense, especially in high-risk areas.

6. Boost gut health through diet:

Include a balanced, nutritious diet rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, and zinc to strengthen immunity. Incorporate probiotics and prebiotics, such as yogurt, fermented foods, and fiber-rich foods, to support gut flora. Hydrate well and eat freshly cooked meals.

7. Respond early to symptoms:

Watch out for signs like loose motions, vomiting, abdominal pain, or fever. Seek medical attention promptly to prevent complications.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.