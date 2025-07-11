Monsoon stomach infections on the rise: Gastroenterologist shares reasons, common infections, symptoms and 7 precautions

The monsoon season sees an alarming rise in stomach infections. As this is concerning, it’s a vital time to remember how interconnected gut health is with other bodily functions, from the gut-brain axis to the gut-immunity axis. In other words, your gut influences major functions, from mental wellbeing to immune response. This makes it crucial to safeguard your digestive system during this vulnerable season. Stomach infections symptoms include nausea, vomiting, fever and more.(Shutterstock)

Dr Anukalp Prakash, Director of Gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, shared with HT Lifestyle how the monsoon season increases the risk of stomach infections.

Further, Dr Prakash warned that during the monsoon season, people frequently visit gastroenterologists with common symptoms that indicate stomach infections. This surge in stomach infections occurs due to the unfavourable weather conditions, like moisture in the air and dampness due to lack of sunlight, resulting in favourable breeding grounds for bacteria.

He said, “During the rainy season, gastroenterologists at every clinic in the country witness a significant rise in patients coming in with complaints of diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, indigestion, and food poisoning. But why does the seasonal change result in so many digestive infections? It's because the digestive system is more exposed to danger in the monsoon, with both environmental and hygiene issues. As a gastroenterologist, I recommend not only curing infections but actually avoiding them. Clean food, pure water, and proper hygiene go a long, long way in making your monsoon season healthy. Your gut health is the basis of your overall health, so do take care of it.”

Dr Prakash shared a comprehensive guide with us, explaining basics that may help prevent stomach infections, from decoding the main reasons behind the surge, common infections, symptoms and how to prevent:

5 main reasons why stomach infections are rising during monsoon

Even if street foods make you drool, during monsoon they have the potential to be a health hazard.

1. Polluted water supply

Rainwater tends to get mixed with sewage and industrial effluents, polluting water sources.

Drinking or even brushing teeth with tap water that has not been filtered can cause infections such as gastroenteritis, cholera, typhoid, or hepatitis A and E.

The polluted water can also contaminate the water used for washing fruits, vegetables, and kitchen utensils.

2. Street food

The rainy and humid environment provides conducive conditions for harmful parasites, bacteria, and viruses to multiply easily.

Street food vendors do not always adopt good hygiene protocols, and food left open gets exposed to flies and rainwater, which is a breeding ground for infection.

3. Rotten or poorly stored food

Increased moisture in the atmosphere speeds up the spoilage of perishable foods such as dairy products, cooked rice, and meat.

When ingested, such food can cause food poisoning or stomach infections.

4. Weakness of digestive fire (agni)

According to Ayurveda, the monsoon weakens the digestive "fire" or Agni, lowering food digestion capacity.

This makes the gut more susceptible to infection and brings the risk of bloating, indigestion, and acid reflux.

5. Fluctuating immunity

Abrupt changes in weather and chronic dampness may weaken immunity, particularly among children, the elderly, and patients with chronic diseases.

A compromised immune system facilitates the entry of pathogens into the digestive tract.

5 common digestive infections during monsoon

Diarrhoea is one of the common digestive infections' symptoms.(Shutterstock)

1. Bacterial Gastroenteritis: E. coli, Salmonella, and Shigella-induced, resulting in diarrhoea, cramps, and fever.

2. Amoebiasis: Entamoeba histolytica-induced, spread through food and water contaminated by the parasite.

3. Giardiasis: Infection by parasites, manifesting with bloating, flatulence, and diarrhoea.

4. Viral Hepatitis (A and E): Transmitted through the faecal-oral mode due to poor hygiene.

5. Typhoid Fever: Bacterial infection leading to continued fever, weakness, and gastrointestinal symptoms.

5 symptoms you can't ignore

Sore throat, cold, fever slowing you down in this changing weather? Avoid these dehydration mistakes for faster recovery (Photo by Pexels)

1. Recurring diarrhoea or vomiting over 24 hours

2. Blood or mucus in stools

3. Severe stomach cramps or dehydration

4. Fever and chills

5. Yellowing of the skin or eyes (potential hepatitis)

7 precautionary measures to follow to stay safe in the monsoon

1. Drink only safe, filtered water: Always boil drinking water or have a certified water purifier. Do not consume ice from unknown sources, particularly in beverages away from home.

2. Freshly cooked food: Eat food right after cooking. Do not consume reheated food, particularly rice and meat dishes.

3. Raw foods away from home: Do not consume cut fruits, salads, and juices sold by vendors. Wash fruits and vegetables extensively with clean water at home.

4. Hand hygiene: Practice hand hygiene after using the toilet and before eating. Wash your hands before meals and after visiting the toilet. Take an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with you when you're out.

5. Handle dairy and seafood with care: Boil and store milk properly. Stay away from seafood during peak monsoon, as it is easily spoiled in humid environments.

6. Fortify your gut: Eat probiotic-rich foods such as yoghurt, buttermilk, and fermented foods. Light and easy-to-digest meals – eat khichdi, soups, and boiled vegetables.

7. Don't disregard early symptoms: If you experience any symptoms of infection, see a doctor at an early stage. Early treatment can avoid complications and quicker recovery.

