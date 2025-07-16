Gastronetrologist shares 8 safe habits to prevent typhoid or food poisoning risk in monsoon: 'Avoid raw food unless...'

The monsoon season sees a concerning spike in stomach-related infections like food poisoning and typhoid. The rains often invite moody cravings for street or fried food. But this may spell trouble as it becomes the perfect recipe for infection when combined with poor weather conditions, compromised hygiene, and contaminated water. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pavan Dhoble, consultant, gastroenterology, PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, explained more about this and how hygiene practices can help. Stomach related infections are common in monsoon because of compromise hygeine and contaminated water.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Diet for healthy gut and mind: Dietitian shares top nutrients that support the gut-brain axis

He said, “Every year during monsoon, we see a sharp increase in stomach-related infections. A big reason for this is contaminated food and water. With the extra humidity and rain, bacteria and viruses tend to grow faster and spread more easily, especially when food isn’t stored right or water gets mixed with sewage."

Further elaborating about the common monsoon illness, he added, “ Some of the common illnesses that show up in hospitals include typhoid, gastroenteritis, and food poisoning. In a lot of cases, people don’t realise how quickly these infections can spread during this time.”

2 key reasons why monsoon illness rises

Dr Dhoble pointed out two main reasons behind monsoon illnesses, both linked to the weather conditions. He explained, “ First is rainwater mixing with drinking water. During heavy rains, drainage and sewage lines often overflow and leak into water sources. Many people end up drinking this water without knowing, which leads to infections. The other reason is that food goes bad quickly. The damp weather causes food to spoil faster. If it’s not stored properly, it becomes a good place for bacteria to grow. Street food is riskier than usual during this time.”

8 healthy habits that reduce the risk of falling sick

Skip street food this monsoon to stay healthy.(Shutterstock)

But the likelihood of falling sick with typhoid or food poisoning can be reduced with the help of simple habits, including dietary changes and good hygiene practices. The gastroenterologist shared 8 such habits:

Drink clean water only: Boiled or filtered water is best. Avoid outside water completely. It’s one of the main reasons for infections. Don’t eat from roadside stalls: Even if it looks tasty, better to avoid during the rains. Hygiene is usually poor, and food may be kept open too long. Eat light and fresh food: Add lemon, ginger, garlic, turmeric and curd in your meals. These things help improve digestion and boost immunity. Avoid raw food unless washed well: Especially fruits and salads. And seafood should be avoided now, higher risk of contamination. Wash your hands often: Use soap and water, especially before eating and after using the toilet. It’s basic, but it makes a big difference. Store food in clean, closed containers: This helps avoid insects, moisture, and fungus. The fridge is helpful, but don’t overstock. Eat gut-healthy foods: A diet with fresh fruits, curd, and light home food works well. Some patients benefit from probiotics too, but not always needed. Don’t ignore symptoms: If you have loose motions, cramps, or fever, don’t wait too long. It’s best to get checked early.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.