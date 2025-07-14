Diet for healthy gut and mind: Dietitian shares top nutrients that support the gut-brain axis

Gut and brain functions have a bidirectional relationship, and they influence each other in powerful ways. This two-way connection, however, is largely supported by what is on your plate. For the uninformed who assume that the brain calls all the shots, the gut is also quietly running the show through this nuanced relationship of the gut-brain axis. Diet rich in leafy greens and veggies keep you healthy.(Shutterstock)

What you eat goes beyond digestive functions and also affects mood and cognitive skills. Sonal Chandalia, consultant nutritionist, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, shared with HT Lifestyle about the different brain and gut-healthy foods that improve the gut-brain axis.

ALSO READ: Hepatologist explains how gut influences memory, mood and mental wellbeing; unpacks why gut may be the ‘second brain’

Explaining a bit more on the framework of the gut-brain axis and the key component, she added, “A key neurotransmitter, serotonin, produced primarily in the gut, controls the narrative of the brain-gut story. It is the chief controller of sleep quality, mood swings, and appetite. The levels of this hormone are partly determined by different foods. Inclusion of amino-acid, tryptophan and serotonin-rich foods helps alleviate moods. These are similar to the foods needed for gut health. ”

Food groups and nutrients that are brain-healthy

Berries contain antioxidant properties. (Shutterstock)

Diversifying your plate is important so that the nutrients extend to all major functions and help support overall wellbeing. Often, in the gut-brain axis, gut-healthy foods take most of the spotlight, but let's also closely look at some food groups that support brain functions, and, since it's a bidirectional relationship, these will help the gut as well.

Sonal highlighted the key food groups and elaborated, “Food groups such as:

Whole-grains and whole millets (wheat, corn, oats, jowar, bajra, ragi)

Legumes (whole moong, rajma, moong dal, cowpea)

Green leafy vegetables (spinach, fenugreek leaves, amaranth leaves, drumstick leaves, beetroot leaves, radish leaves)

Other vegetables (tomato, broccoli, carrot)

Fruits (berries, amla, orange, guava, apple, jamun, banana)

Salad

Cooking oils (extra-virgin olive oil, cooking olive oil, mustard oil, sesame oil, groundnut oil)

Nuts (almonds and walnuts)

Oilseeds (flaxseeds, sesame, pumpkin, watermelon)

Fatty-fish, eggs

Spices (turmeric)

These help maintain the neural network in the brain.”

Other than overarching food groups, there are other compounds which also benefit brain health. She added, “Certain nutrients such as Vitamin D, Vitamin B complex, Vitamin K, zinc, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acid, choline, alpha-linolenic acid, beta-carotene, lycopene, anthocyanins, polyphenols, curcumin, mono-unsaturated fats/oils, etc, play a larger role in brain functionality. These nutrients mitigate inflammation due to their antioxidant nature. They assist by maintaining the structure of the brain network and gut lining, thus preventing degeneration of both brain and gut cells.”

Food for gut health

Curd is one of the most recommended gut-healthy foods. (Shutterstock)

Curd (or yoghurt) is the MVP of gut-healthy foods, and it's a no-brainer because of all the good benefits for the microbiome. In fact, it's one of the most recognised sources of probiotics, but it's important to note that curd is not the only major player among gut-healthy foods.

The dietitian commented about other gut-friendly foods and said, “An array of pre- and probiotic foods are a source of the beneficial bacteria required in the gut lining to aid digestion. Fermented milk products such as yoghurt, buttermilk, soluble fibre such as pectin found in apples, pears, herbs and spices such as ginger, fennel, black pepper, cinnamon, turmeric, etc, increase the optimally required microbe milieu in the gut, which in turn improves digestion.”

ALSO READ: Should you eat traditional Indian dahi or Greek yoghurt? Dietician shares which is better for vegetarians

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.