Hair theory is real: 4 hairstyles that change your mood and outfit

Hair is one of the defining accessories. With ‘hair theory’ – how hairstyle can change the entire feel and personality, like wow ‘I look like a different person’ – being a dealbreaker, picking the right hairstyle isn’t just about convenience, it’s about setting the whole tone for your day, whether it is a casual afternoon brunch, evening glam party, running errands or early morning Pilates class. Or even when you are travelling, a hairstyle can change your entire look without needing to completely do a head-to-toe outfit refresh. Hair theory is a styling concept where a different hairdo gives you a completely distinct aesthetic.(Reference pics: Pinterest)

So, unlock the full potential of your look by tending to your hairstyle with the same conviction you have towards your outfit, as the right hairstyle can be the main character at times, which can change the whole vibe. Amy Johnson, global head of education at Dyson, shared with HT Lifestyle four easy hairstyles:

1. Mini top knot hairstyle

Get inspired with Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid and learn how to rock the top knot. Mid knot is perfect for a clean girl look. It is perfect for long flights, sightseeing or just clean girl evening glam.(Reference pics: Pinterest)

Use the hair straightener to straighten your hair.

Apply a serum or light styling cream for shine and frizz control.

Brush your hair up into a high ponytail at the crown and secure it with a hair band.

Leave out a couple of face-framing strands before securing for that soft, undone look.

Twist the ponytail around itself to create a round top knot, and tuck the ends underneath and secure with bobby pins.

Gently pull at the bun to make it fuller and rounder.

Use hairspray or gel to smooth flyaways and edges.

Apply shine spray for a polished finish.

Pro tip: Tame the baby hair.

2. Scarf ponytail

Elevate your boring ponytails. Ideal for romantic dates, picnics, brunches.(Reference pics: Pinterest)

Detangle your hair and blow-dry it into a sleek finish using a wet-to-dry straightener

Brush your hair neatly at the nape of your neck and secure it with a hair band

Fold your scarf into a long strip (about 1–2 inches wide). Starting at the base of the ponytail, wrap the scarf tightly around the hair elastic to conceal it

Once you’ve wrapped enough, tie the scarf into a knot or a bow at the bottom, letting the ends drape down freely with your ponytail

Pro tip: Choose a scarf with a bold print or rich colours to make the look pop, great for travel, brunch, or effortless evening glam

3. Half-up claw clip style

Put your claw clip to good use instead of the same old pinned-up hair bun. This hairstyle makes your grocery run look classy. It can also double as a volumnious hair look for evening.(Reference pics: Pinterest)

Start with the Fast Dryer of the Dyson Airwrap, i.e. multi-styler and dryer, to quickly dry your hair until it's about 80% dry.

Switch to the 40-mm barrel on high heat and flow to create soft, loose waves, enhancing natural movement without the need for precise sectioning.

Take the top half of your hair (from temples to crown) and gather it as if making a half ponytail.

Twist the gathered section loosely, then wrap it into a soft bun at the back of your head.

Secure it gently with a hair elastic or a couple of bobby pins to hold the shape.

Add the large flower/ bow claw clip over the bun.

Pro tip: For a romantic, boho vibe, let a few face-framing strands loose and lightly curl them

4. Waves with a scarf

The scarf adds a nice visual interest to the hairstyle, exuding beach vacay vibes.(Reference pics: Pinterest)

Start with towel-dried hair

Create loose, voluminous waves

Create inward-facing curls by taking a small section on a high heat and high airflow setting

Change the direction of airflow and repeat the process to get outward-facing curls

Let the curls cool, then gently comb through with fingers or a wide-tooth comb for softness

Fold your scarf into a triangle or roll it into a long band

Place it over your head like a bandana, with the ends falling under your ponytail.

Tie the scarf at the nape of your neck or just above the ponytail, letting the ends hang freely

Pro tip: Gently pull a few strands loose in the front for an effortless touch