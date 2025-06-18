Want your makeup to look flawless? 6 techniques for a long-lasting base that won't budge

Do you want a snatched makeup look but sometimes feel like something’s missing, that final touch that makes it cohesive and radiant? The answer lies in the very base of your makeup, which acts as the foundation for the entire look. When this base is aced, it can instantly elevate your glam from basic to breathtaking. For the perfect makeup look, having a smooth base is very important.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Monika Khullar, Training Head at House of Beauty, shared that effectiveness is the primary feature of a truly flawless makeup.

She elaborated, “Flawless makeup is less about covering and more about enhancing, knowing how each product complements your skin and each other. The key to a long-lasting makeup isn’t just picking the right products; it's about knowing how to layer and apply them effectively. A Luminous, long-lasting base comes from understanding your skin, using the right techniques, and choosing the right textures. After years of experience with beauty routines, it’s clear that flawless makeup is all about the finer details. When applied with purpose and precision, your base doesn’t just look good, it lasts.”

Here are the 6 essential techniques Monika shared:

1. Start with proper skin prep

Start by cleaning your face.(Shutterstock)

The key to long-lasting makeup is a solid skincare base. Cleanse thoroughly and refresh with a toner to create the perfect base.

Begin with a thorough cleanse to remove any impurities, followed by a balancing toner to refresh and refine.

Hydration is key, but it must be tailored; choose a moisturiser that nourishes without overwhelming your skin.

Never skip SPF during the day. A lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen not only protects but also ensures your base wears beautifully, rather than breaking down under sun exposure or excess oil.

2. Choose the right primer for your skin

Think of primer as a smooth seal to lock in all the goodness of skincare and a smooth, even textured base for makeup. It's the step that ensures your foundation blends seamlessly and stays put. But not all primers are created equal.

The key is to choose one that speaks directly to the skin’s needs: opt for a mattifying formula to keep shine at bay on oily areas, reach for a hydrating primer if the skin tends to feel tight or dry, and go for a pore-blurring variant to smooth out uneven texture.

When applied thoughtfully, primer becomes a powerful ally in extending the life and finish of your makeup throughout the day.

3. Find your perfect foundation fit

Find the perfect foundation match to ensure your base is perfect.(Shutterstock)

A flawless base starts with a foundation that suits both your skin tone and type. Choose a water-resistant, long-wearing formula with medium to full coverage that feels lightweight and blends seamlessly.

Look for skin-enhancing benefits like hydration, pore-blurring, and a soft-focus finish without flashback or oxidation. Apply in thin layers with a sponge or brush to build coverage where needed while keeping the finish natural and cakeless.

4. Set with precision, not excess

Once your base is in place, setting it properly makes all the difference. A finely milled translucent powder is the best, especially for areas prone to movement, like under the eyes, around the nose, and across the T-zone.

Instead of dusting it on, press the powder gently into the skin using a puff or sponge. This technique helps lock the foundation in place without disrupting it, ensuring a smoother, more polished finish that lasts.

5. Build depth with strategic layering

Know how to strategically layer to bring out the snatched glow.(Shutterstock)

For a long-lasting, natural-looking colour, try layering your blush. Begin with a cream or serum-based formula that blends effortlessly into the skin, delivering a radiant, second-skin finish.

These lightweight textures hydrate and blur imperfections without settling into lines.

Top with a matching powder blush to add dimension and lock in colour. The result is a fresh, lit-from-within glow that lasts all day.

6. Keep your makeup fresh all day

A good setting spray locks in your makeup and helps it last all day. Whether you want a matte or dewy finish, lightweight, water-based formulas control shine, blur pores, and prevent fading while feeling weightless on the skin.

A fine mist blends makeup layers seamlessly for a natural look. Dewy sprays are refreshing and smooth without cakiness, and can be reapplied throughout the day to keep your complexion fresh without disturbing your makeup.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.