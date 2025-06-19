Ranbir Kapoor's hairstyle in Animal was inspired by Michael Jackson, says Aalim Hakim: ‘Uski entry moonwalk pe hai’

Ranbir Kapoor made a splash with the release of his film Animal in December 2023. The film sparked a social media debate over its misogynistic tone, even as it shattered box office records. Ranbir's look in the film was also a topic of discussion, where he sported long hair and a heavy beard. In an interview with celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Hindi Rush, it was revealed that Ranbir's long hair and curls look was inspired by Michael Jackson. (Also read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga had to be convinced to keep Ranbir Kapoor's hair long in Animal; he thought it looked like Sanju) Ranbir Kapoor's look in Animal was inspired by Michael Jackson.

What Aalim Hakim said about Ranbir's look in Animal

During the interaction, Aalim said in Hindi, “There were multiple looks in Animal. In that film, Vanga sir had told that the lead has long hair, but he had it in his younger days and then cut it off for his father and then upon return from America, he also has long hair. So both these long hair looks must be different. When I was told that the character is a fan of Michael Jackson, then it hit me, how he has this entire leather jacket-white t-shirt look. I cracked the look and took inspiration from Michael Jackson's curls and man bun for Ranbir.”

On Michael Jackson's look

He went on to add, “I collected the iconic pictures of Michael Jackson and recreated that look. When people watched the film, they were not able to see that it is the same style. Now that I am saying it, one can see the similarities. Uski entry moonwalk pe hain (He makes his entry with a moonwalk).”

Animal tells the story of Ranvijay Singh, who goes on a rampage after his father, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), is threatened. After going through a bunch of enemies before facing off against Abrar Haque (Bobby Deol), his long-lost cousin. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. A sequel of the film, titled Animal Park, has already been announced.