Hair wet with rainwater? Dermatologist suggests 5 tips to save your hair this monsoon

Getting your hair wet in the rain may make you feel like the main character in a movie, but for your hair health, it’s anything but romantic. That fleeting moment of dancing in the rain often comes at the cost of frizzy, weak, and dull strands. In fact, to make matters worse, the weather conditions during monsoon, from high humidity to gloomy, low-sunlight days, further damage hair and weaken the strands. This requires a well-rounded haircare routine to protect your hair. Taking care of hair is important, otherwise it may result in scalp or other hair-related issues. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Is your scalp stinking this monsoon? Dermat shares why it happens and how to treat the odour

Dr Aparna Santhanam, dermatologist and holistic wellness coach, shared with HT Lifestyle a detailed guide, covering 5 important things that you need to know so that you can take proper care of your hair this monsoon:

1.Rainwater isn’t hair-friendly

Stop romanticising rain, as it may damage your hair.(Shutterstock)

Rainwater in urban areas isn’t pure. As it falls, it collects pollutants, dust, and acidic particles from the air.

These can disrupt your scalp’s natural pH, leave residue that dulls hair’s shine, weaken the cuticle, leading to frizz and breakage, and even worsen dandruff or itching.

A surprise shower isn’t just refreshing. It’s a chemical wash your hair didn’t sign up for.

2. Rinse off immediately after getting drenched

Rinse off your hair if it gets drenched in rain.(Shutterstock)

First rule of monsoon hair rescue- don’t let rainwater dry in your hair.

As soon as you get home, rinse thoroughly with clean, lukewarm water to remove pollutants and residue before they can do more damage.

For best results, follow with a gentle, sulphate-free shampoo to cleanse effectively without stripping natural oils.

3. Always condition and dry right

After shampooing, conditioning is essential.

Use a hydrating conditioner to seal the cuticle, reduce frizz, and restore moisture lost to pollution and humidity.

Pat hair dry with a soft towel instead of vigorous rubbing, which can damage wet strands.

Air-dry when possible, and if using heat, keep it on a cool setting.

4. Protective products and styles

Tie your hair up in a protective style like ponytail. (Shutterstock)

Rainy days need a hair strategy. Protective hairstyles like braids, buns, or ponytails reduce exposure to humidity and friction, minimising frizz and tangles.

Anti-frizz serums or leave-in conditioners with humidity protection can help keep hair sleek even when the air is damp.

Clarifying shampoos (once a week) can remove buildup from sweat, styling products, and pollution without over-stripping hair.

5. Adapt your haircare routine for the season

Avoid overwashing. 2–3 times a week with mild shampoo is enough to maintain balance without triggering greasy rebound.

Stay mindful of scalp health. If you notice persistent dandruff, itching, or hair fall worsening during monsoon, see a dermatologist for timely treatment. A professional can help identify underlying conditions like fungal infections or scalp sensitivity that need targeted care.

Monsoon air is humid, but hair can still dry out from pollution. A deep-conditioning mask once a week can boost resilience and shine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.