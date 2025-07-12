Is your scalp stinking this monsoon? Dermat shares why it happens and how to treat the odour

Monsoon's damp, gloomy weather often spells trouble for the scalp, leaving behind a grimy, unpleasant smell that's hard to ignore, turning every glam hair flick into a subtle source of embarrassment. But it’s nothing to shove under the carpet, as the issue is seasonal and may be managed with timely care. During monsoon, the scalp often stinks.(Shutterstock)

The odour typically occurs due to monsoon weather conditions, from a lack of sunlight because of cloudy skies to high moisture content in the air. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Logeshwari J, dermatologist at Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, shared why the scalp tends to reek during monsoon and what you can do to keep it fresh and healthy.

ALSO READ: Monsoon scalp struggles: Doctor shares 4 reasons why dandruff flares up during rainy season and how to manage

Elaborating on the reason behind the scalp smell, she said, “The scalp contains a dense concentration of sweat and sebaceous glands, and when moisture, oil, and dead skin cells build up in a humid environment, it creates a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. This can lead to scalp odour, itching, dandruff flare-ups, and in some cases, fungal conditions like seborrheic dermatitis or folliculitis. It’s important to understand that if the scalp smells persistently sour or yeasty despite regular cleansing, it could signal an underlying issue that needs attention.”

How to treat scalp odour?

Now this is where a proper haircare routine and healthy habits step in, so that your monsoon is filled with only good hair days.

The dermat added, “To manage scalp odour, I recommend washing the scalp with a creamy shampoo 2–3 times a week, and incorporating an anti-fungal or clarifying shampoo once a week if you’re prone to flaking or oiliness. Avoid tying wet hair, ensure your scalp is dry before stepping out, and steer clear of heavy styling products during monsoon months.”

Warning signs to be aware of

If hairfall accompanies your stinky scalp, consider visiting a dermatologist.(Shutterstock)

But if proper haircare isn’t doing much, and the smell persists along with other warning signs, Dr Logeshwari J advised that it’s time to visit a doctor. She warned, "If odour is accompanied by redness, flaking, or hair fall, consult a dermatologist. Just like our skin, our scalp reflects our internal balance and daily habits, and the monsoon demands a little extra care.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.