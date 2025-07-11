Can washing your hair too often cause hair fall? Dermatologist debunks 5 common hair and scalp myths

Rising humidity during the monsoon season can take a toll on hair and scalp health. However, common myths and misconceptions often lead to neglect or delayed treatment, making the condition worse. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Ruben Bhasin Passi, consultant, dermatologist, CK Birla Hospital Gurugram said, “The rainy season equips the scalp with increased humidity, infections, and hair loss. Misconceptions regarding these problems tend to give rise to inappropriate care.” Also read | Are you oiling your hair wrong this monsoon? Dermatologist reveals common mistakes that may trigger scalp infections The monsoon season lead to increased humidity, infections, and hair loss.(Unsplash)

Dr. Ruben Bhasin Passi further shared a few myths related to hair and scalp health in monsoon, and debunked them:

Myth 1: Hair fall rises due to exposure to rainwater.

Fact: Rainwater, particularly acid rain in contaminated cities, can be damaging to the hair. But the actual offenders of monsoon hair loss are poor scalp hygiene, sweating, and humidity, which make the hair roots weak and lead to shedding. Wet hair is also more susceptible to breakage and becomes weak.

Myth 2: Washing your hair too often leads to more hair loss.

Fact: Failing to wash your hair adequately during monsoon may result in the accumulation of sebum, sweat, and dirt on the scalp, making one prone to fungal and bacterial scalp infections. It is crucial to shampoo on a regular basis (2–3 times a week) using a mild, anti-fungal or clarifying shampoo.

Myth 3: Oiling the hair overnight treats all scalp infections.

Fact: Night oiling may even aggravate fungal infections during humid weather due to moisture retention and pore blocking. It's advisable to use light oil 30–60 minutes prior to washing and rinse thoroughly. Also read | Preventing Monsoon hair fall: 7 amazing foods to protect your tresses this monsoon

Oiling your hair at night can increase the risk of fungal infections.(Freepik)

Myth 4: Monsoon hair fall is abnormal.

Fact: Hair fall during the change of season is normal. Individuals can shed 50–100 hairs every day, but if it persists excessively outside the season, it can require medical assessment.

Myth 5: All itchiness on the scalp is caused by dandruff.

Fact: Monsoon scalp itch can be also caused by fungal infections, seborrheic dermatitis, or lice, not only dandruff. An accurate scalp checkup is essential to receive the appropriate therapy. Also read | Hair fall in rain? Unlock 100% damage repair with these 3 miracle ingredients for monsoon hair

Tips to stay safe:

1. Use ketoconazole or zinc pyrithione-containing anti-fungal shampoos.

2. Avoid wet hair tying; let it dry naturally.

3. Keep a protein-rich diet and hydrate yourself.

4. Consult a dermatologist if hair fall or itching continues.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.