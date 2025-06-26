Are you oiling your hair wrong this monsoon? Dermatologist reveals common mistakes that may trigger scalp infections

Hair oiling session is considered as one of the holy grails for haircare (cue, childhood champi session from moms.) But this cherished ritual can easily turn into a recipe for hair nightmares and doctor visits, if not done properly. One of the major culprits is the beloved monsoon season itself. The spike in humidity levels in the atmosphere may invite a new set of challenges for the scalp, making it greasier than usual. Monsoon is a volatile period, susceptible to infections. This is why knowing how to oil the right way will prevent scalp infections. (Shutterstock)

Dr Ameesha Mahajan, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder, EdenSkinClinic, shared with HT Lifestyle how monsoon triggers a surge in scalp issues, even from simple hair oiling.

She warned, “Oiling and leaving the oil in for too long, especially overnight, during monsoon, can backfire. The excess humidity in the air can trap moisture and lead to scalp infections or clogged follicles. Similarly, applying oil on a sweaty or unclean scalp creates a breeding ground for fungal and bacterial issues.”

But does that mean you pull yourself away from hair oiling altogether? Not quite. The difference between a nourishing ritual and a full-blown scalp disaster is understanding how to do it right, along with the benefits.

Don’t write off hair oiling just yet, beyond the risks, it also has added benefits that may even amplify during monsoon. Dr Ameesha said, “Hair oiling nourishes the scalp, improves blood circulation, and strengthens the roots. In fact, it becomes even more crucial during monsoon, when the scalp often becomes dry due to frequent shampooing or develops flakiness and dandruff because of fungal growth in the humid weather. A good oil massage can also help reduce stress, a hidden cause of hair fall. Oiling hair in monsoons is something that is recommended. All you need to know is the right way to do it so that it causes more benefits than harm. Use a lightweight oil and do not let it sit in your hair for too long. After oil application, wash your hair properly."

Here's the guide Dr Ameesha Mahajan shared with us that covers all the essentials you need to know about hair oiling in monsoon, from the correct way of hair oiling to frequency:

6 tips to oil your hair the right way in monsoons

Hair oiling strengthens your hair quality from the roots.(Shutterstock)

Pick a lightweight, non-sticky oil like coconut, jojoba, or argan oil. Avoid heavy oils like castor during humid months. Warm the oil slightly before application. It helps the oil penetrate better and improves blood circulation. Apply oil to a clean, dry scalp. Never oil on a sweaty or dirty scalp. Massage gently with fingertips in circular motions to avoid breakage. Leave the oil on for only 30 minutes to 1 hour. This is enough to nourish the scalp without attracting dirt or moisture. Follow up with a gentle sulphate-free shampoo to rinse thoroughly. Avoid using hot water to wash off the oil.

Frequency of oiling in monsoons

Twice a week is enough during the monsoon.

Over-oiling can lead to limp, greasy hair and increased dandruff. If you suffer from scalp infections, it’s better to consult a dermatologist before oiling.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.