Teenagers cringing at champi? Know why coconut oil is still a haircare hero

Teenagers respond favourably to Hailey Bieber or Bella Hadid's clean girl hairstyles (super gelled-back, glossy-looking low buns or sleeked-back ponytails), but in contrast, they may roll their eyes when it comes to hair oiling. The hypocrisy is not completely their fault either, it's just the allure of social media and aesthetic whitewashing, when desi ‘greasy’ traditions become cool when the West does it. Hair oiling strengthens your hair quality from the roots.(Shutterstock)

Teenagers typically cringe from hair oiling, associating it with a sticky, oily look. Only by being well-informed about the benefits and the overall science behind it can they begin to see it in a new light, and set the record straight.

Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico, shared with HT Lifestyle the repercussions of not oiling hair regularly, highlighted its key benefits, and debunked common myths.

Since teenagers are frequently outdoors, whether going to school or for tuition, their hair is constantly exposed to environmental stressors.

Talking more about the environmental stressors and the solution, she explained, “With frequent exposure to environmental stressors like dust, pollution, UV rays, heat and humidity, teens’ hair may lose its shine and appear dull and damaged. The solution is a coconut-based hair oil, working well for teen hair."

Coconut oil is a household staple. Elaborating further on the beneficial nature of coconut oil, she added, "Its unique structure allows it to penetrate 10 layers deeper into the hair shaft, reducing breakage and improving overall hair health. Its molecular structure and presence of medium-chain triglycerides allow it to effectively nourish hair from within, providing lasting protection and health. Coconut oil also forms a protective barrier, shielding your hair from damage.”

She shared a guide with us, outlining the benefits of hair oiling and debunking common myths:

Benefits of hair oiling

Improves blood flow to the hair follicles, thereby enabling healthier hair growth.

Enhances microcirculation, helping to relieve stress and improve sleep quality, making it a powerful relaxation ritual, especially during your teen’s exams.

Debunking hair oil myths

Know how to apply your hair oil properly.(Shutterstock)

Myth 1: It is a time-consuming process

Fact:

Just 30 minutes, or even less, of hair oil application is all you need to give your hair intense nourishment, making it soft, manageable and healthier.

To ensure the full benefits of hair oiling, make it a regular habit to oil your hair before you shampoo.

Myth 2: It will make my scalp oily

Fact:

A greasy scalp results from excessive sebum production, not from applying hair oil. Sebum is a natural substance secreted by your scalp, distinct from hair oil.

While there are multiple oils to choose from, opt for a good coconut-based hair oil which is lightweight, non-sticky and easily washes off without leaving residue, thanks to its medium-chain fatty acids and unique composition.

Myth 3: Oiling will attract dirt and cause acne or dandruff

Fact:

Research shows that oiled hair attracts the same amount of dirt as unoiled hair. But the difference is felt post-wash, when oiled hair easily washes away the dirt compared to unoiled hair, making it feel cleaner post-wash.

Coconut-based hair oils are rich in anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, making them unlikely to cause dandruff or acne.

ALSO READ: Curls getting frizzy in humidity and heat? Doctor shares 5 haircare tips to keep your curly hair frizz-free

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.