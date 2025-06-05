Curls getting frizzy in humidity and heat? Doctor shares 5 haircare tips to keep your curly hair frizz-free

Curly-haired folks require extra TLC to manage their locks in the dry or humid season, as their curls become vulnerable to poofy frizz and dryness. This is why a solid haircare routine can make all the difference between glossy, defined curls and a tangled, lacklustre mess (hello, frizzy halo). Stay ahead of your bad hair days with the help of smart haircare hacks.(Shutterstock)

Moreover, with the in-between weather now, sometimes raining, sometimes sunny, the scorching sun and sticky humidity can turn every day into a ‘bad hair day.’ As a curly-haired person, to escape the purgatory of bad hair days, all you need is a good haircare routine.

Curly hair easily becomes frizzy when it's not properly cared for.(Shutterstock)

Dr Manish Shah, senior consultant paediatric dermatology at Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital in Mumbai, shared a detailed guide with HT Lifestyle, listing out the essential steps and products for a curly-hair routine.

Here's the guide:

1. Hydration is key- moisturise

Curly hair is naturally drier than straight hair because natural oils take longer to travel down the curl pattern.

Summer sun and heat can make this worse.

A nice hydrating shampoo is the solution to frizzy hair.(Shutterstock)

What to do:

Use a sulfate-free, hydrating shampoo no more than two times a week.

Deep condition weekly with a moisture-rich hair mask containing ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, or aloe vera.

Apply a leave-in conditioner on damp hair to seal in hydration.

2. Fight frizz with anti-humidity products

Humidity can cause your hair to swell and frizz out.

Using products that form a barrier against moisture in the air can help your curls stay smooth.

What to do:

Use a silicone-free curl gel or curl cream that offers hold and humidity protection.

Avoid touching your hair throughout the day, it only encourages frizz.

3. Protect hair from the sun and salt chlorine

Just like your skin, your hair needs protection from UV rays, saltwater, and chlorine, all of which can dry and damage curls.

Wearing a hat in summer helps to reduce exposure to UV rays of the sun.(Shutterstock)

What to do:

Wear a hat, scarf, or UV-protective hair spray when out in the sun.

Before swimming, wet your hair with fresh water and apply a leave-in conditioner or oil to create a protective barrier.

Rinse immediately after swimming and follow with a gentle co-wash or sulfate-free shampoo.

4. Avoid heat styling and go natural

Summer is the perfect time to ditch hot tools and embrace your natural texture.

Excessive heat styling leads to breakage and moisture loss, both of which are counterproductive for good curls.

Twisted buns not only look elegant but protect your hair.(Shutterstock)

What to do:

Air dry or diffuse your hair on low heat.

Sleep on a satin or silk pillowcase to reduce friction and retain moisture.

Try protective styles like braids, buns, or twists to minimise exposure.

5. Trim regularly and nourish from within

Dry ends and split ends can sabotage your curl pattern. Keeping your hair healthy from the inside out ensures long-term curl vitality.

What to do:

Trim every six to eight weeks to remove damaged ends.

Stay hydrated and eat foods rich in omega-3s, biotin, and vitamin E; all these may supplement hair health.

ALOS READ: Struggling with heat damaged hair? Dermat shares how to protect it from sun and styling tools

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

