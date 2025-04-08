Oiling your hair right before hair wash? Dermatologist reveals why it's the wrong approach

Oiling has been an integral part of haircare in desi culture. But, recently, many hairstylists and skin and hair care influencers have been advising against it or giving their own take on oiling your hair correctly. However, the real question is whether you should oil your hair and if it is healthy for your scalp. Applying oil in a dirty scalp can lead to many issues. (Shutterstock)

In a video shared by Ranveer Allahbadia on April 7 on Instagram, Dr Rashmi Shetty, a specialist dermatologist, talked about oiling our hair for scalp health. During the interview, Ranveer asked Dr Rashmi whether it was good for our scalp.

Is oiling the scalp good for your hair health?

According to Dr Rashmi, oiling is good for our scalp health. However, she stressed that we were doing it all wrong. The dermatologist pointed out that in our culture, traditionally, we don't apply the oil on a clean scalp; we apply the oil on our hair before a bath. And it is not doing us any good. “[When] the scalp is dirty, oily or has dandruff, if you apply oil on this scalp, you're just driving that inside and irritating the scalp. Making it more inflamed. Because of that, you get boils on the scalp, which we call folliculitis,” Dr Rashmi explained.

Therefore, per the dermatologist, you should apply oil on your scalp, when it is clean. “That is the number one rule,” she stressed.

What is the correct way of oiling your hair?

While Dr Rashmi said that oiling on a dirty scalp is harmful to our scalp health, in a recent interview with Galatta India, celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib stressed that we should stop applying oil on dry hair. “Oil doesn't work on dry hair; no one has ever thought about this till today. When you apply conditioner, the hair is wet. When you apply soap, the hair is wet. When you apply shampoo, the hair is wet. So, why is our hair dry when we apply oil?” the hairstylist said.

Per the hairstylist, firstly, one should use lukewarm water to wet their locks – the water should be neither too hot nor too cold. Once it is wet, then, apply oil to your hair. Once you are done oiling your locks, comb or brush your hair. Wait for five minutes, and then wash it using any shampoo you like.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.