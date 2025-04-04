Jawed Habib says hair fall, greying occur in India because of superstition about hair oil: ‘It is ruining our hair’

Is hair fall and greying hair a big concern for you? Have you tried every nuskha your grandmother or the several internet hair experts have suggested, including oiling your hair, with no results? Well, the culprit may be your hair oil. At least that's what celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib claims. Jawed Habib claimed that hair oil is ruining our hair.

On March 15, Galatta India posted an interview with Jawed Habib on YouTube. In one segment of the conversation, the hairstylist warned how hair oil is ruining hair in India.

‘Oil is ruining our hair’

During the interview, while talking about hair fall, greying hair, and how they are prevalent in India, Jawed said that hair fall happens in India because of a ‘superstition’ and it is hair oil. He stressed that oil is ruining our hair. The hairstylist explained, “Our body has everything it requires; it has all the chemicals and oils. So, why do we need oil? Oil is just a type of moisturiser. We have to learn how to apply hair oil.”

He added, “If we can use it in our kitchen, we can also use it in our bathroom. The oil that works internally in our body when used in the kitchen will work externally when used in the bathroom. So, we have to understand what role oil plays.”

What does oil do to our hair and scalp?

Talking about how oil damages our hair and scalp if not applied properly, Jawed Habib explained, “In India, we generally have hard water, which takes away the shine of our hair. How do we bring back this shine? We Indians love long, thick and shiny hair. And oiling helps us bring back this shine to our hair. But, during this process, they also destroy our hair. How? When you apply oil to your scalp, you are blocking the molecules in your scalp and not allowing your hair to breathe. This is why grey hair and hair fall is prominent in India. So, don't apply oil in the night. Only apply it before shampooing your hair.”

