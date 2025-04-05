Scalp care in summer: Prevent dandruff and greasiness with these 5 haircare tips

The scalp can get greasy and oily due to humidity and heat in summer, which can further lead to clogged follicles, fungal growth and scalp irritation. As the summer heat sets in, it is essential to take care of our scalp with the right hair care. Maintain good scalp health with these hair care tips.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Viral Desai, plastic and hair transplant surgeon and medical director – DHI India, said, “Sun exposure can cause burns, dryness and long-term damage, especially in areas with thin or parted hair. Proper scalp care in summer helps prevent issues like dandruff, inflammation and potential hair loss.” Also read | Summer hair care essentials: Top tips to prevent hair fall, frizz, thinning, hot weather damage

Here are the tips that the doctor suggested:

1. Sun protection:

Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30-50 spray to dry scalp before sun exposure; focus on parts and crown. Pre-treat with a vitamin C and E serum to neutralise free radicals.

2. Cooling strategies:

Use a shampoo with 0.5-1% menthol or peppermint oil. Massage for 2-3 minutes to enhance penetration, then rinse with water at 20-25°C. Add a post-rinse spritz of witch hazel (alcohol-free) for its astringent, cooling effect.

3. Cleanse smartly:

Shampoo regularly: Wash your hair 2-3 times a week (or more if you sweat heavily) with a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo to remove sweat, oil, and debris without over-drying. Look for ingredients like tea tree oil or salicylic acid if you’re prone to oiliness or flaking. Also read | Summer haircare tips: Say goodbye to summer hair struggles

Avoid overwashing: Daily washing can strip the scalp, so balance cleansing with your scalp’s natural needs. If you’re sweaty but don’t want a full wash, rinse with water and use a small amount of conditioner on the ends.



4. Hydrate:

Post-shampoo, apply a scalp-specific serum with 1-2% hyaluronic acid or aloe vera gel. Use 1-2 pumps on damp scalp, massaging gently, once or twice weekly. Avoid roots if oiliness is a concern.

5. Exfoliate:

Weekly, apply a 1-2% salicylic acid treatment with a dropper to scalp sections. Leave for 5-10 minutes, then shampoo. For physical exfoliation, use a soft silicone scalp brush with gentle circular motions. Salicylic acid reduced scalp scaling by 45% in humid conditions, per a 2022 trial, beating manual scrubs. Also read | How to keep your hair healthy in the heat: Expert shares pro tips on battling frizz, sun damage, and humidity

