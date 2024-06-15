Looking for expert ways to take utmost care of your hair this summer and curb various problems such as hair fall, thinning and frizz? Sweat not as we got some hair care experts on board to ease your summer hair woes. Summer hair care essentials: Top tips to prevent hair fall, frizz, thinning, hot weather damage (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Arora, Dermatologist at Apollo Spectra Delhi at Chirag Enclave, suggested, “To prevent hair fall during the summer, ensure to protect the scalp from exposure to UV rays by covering the head with the help of a hat, scarf or umbrella. Don’t style your hair by (blow drying, hot iron, harsh coloring, or any other hair treatments) frequently during summer as constant damage to the hair can lead to breakage and thinning. While washing your hair warm or cold water is good. Avoid alternating between very hot and cold water. This shall lead to hygral fatigue and increased hair breakage.”

He further recommended, “See to it that you brush your hair when they completely dry. In case, if you wish to blow dry your hair then opt for heat-protectant. Staying hydrated by drinking enough liquids can also aid in healthy hair growth. Try to drink at least 3 liters of water per day. Add foods loaded with vitamins A, C, and E into your diet as these nutrients are essential for strengthening your hair. Use deep conditioning hair masks as suggested by the expert to avoid frizzy hair during summer. The most important thing, use hair care products such as shampoos, conditioners, and serums only after consulting the dermatologist who will recommend it as suitable for your hair type.”

Highlighting that several factors can contribute to increased hair fall during the summer months, Dr Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist and Cosmetologist at Shareefa's Skin Care Clinic, revealed, “One major factor is the exposure to harsh UV rays from the sun, which can weaken the hair shaft and lead to breakage. High temperatures and humidity can cause excess sweating, leading to scalp issues such as dandruff and clogged pores, ultimately resulting in hair fall. The hot sun in summer can cause hair damage.”

She advised, “In such cases, use a hat or scarf to cover your hair to protect your hair. Avoid exposure to sunlight unless necessary. Because sun exposure can increase the problem of hair loss. Drink plenty of water. This keeps the hair healthy. Consume foods rich in vitamins A, C and E for hair growth. Use natural hair oils. Apply conditioner to damp hair. A deep-conditioning hair mask will also help with hair hydration and moisturisation. Use a swimming cap when swimming in water. Because the chlorine in the water makes the hair brittle. Wash your hair thrice a week.”