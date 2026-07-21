Aishwarya Rai nails the CEO-core trend in embellished black pantsuit with Gucci bag, sleek straight hair and soft makeup

Aishwarya Rai has once again proved why classic monochrome dressing never goes out of style. The actor stepped out in an elegant all-black ensemble that blended sharp tailoring with luxurious accessories, serving a lesson in understated power dressing. Aishwarya Rai shines in elegant black ensemble, mastering power dressing. (Instagram/@mohitrai)

Celebrity fashion stylist Mohit Rai shared a series of pictures of the actor on Instagram with the caption, "Power dressing lessons by a true woman of substance," perfectly summing up Aishwarya's effortlessly chic appearance. Let’s decode her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai named global brand ambassador for JW Marriott’s mindful luxury travel platform )

Decoding Aishwarya Rai's stunning all-black look Aishwarya embraced a monochrome palette in a structured black blazer from Dhruv Kapoor. The tailored jacket featured intricate tonal embellishments scattered across the front, sleeves and shoulders, adding just the right amount of shimmer without overpowering the outfit.

Layered underneath was a black satin camisole with a plunging neckline that added a touch of femininity to the sharply tailored ensemble. She teamed it with matching relaxed-fit black trousers that skimmed the body beautifully, balancing the structured blazer with an effortless, fluid silhouette.