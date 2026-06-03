Aishwarya Rai named global brand ambassador for JW Marriott’s mindful luxury travel platform

The association comes as JW Marriott continues to expand its presence across global markets, with India emerging as one of its most significant growth regions. The brand operates over 130 properties worldwide and is witnessing rising demand from Indian travellers , both for international and domestic luxury travel, driven increasingly by experience-led and immersive stays.

JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio, has announced its collaboration with Aishwarya as a Global Brand Ambassador. Through this partnership, she will represent and help amplify the brand’s “Stay in the Moment” platform, which focuses on mindfulness, presence, and a more intentional approach to luxury travel experiences.

Aishwarya Rai has added another feather to her cap, stepping into a new global role as the brand ambassador for JW Marriott. The collaboration brings her on board for the brand’s “Stay in the Moment” platform, which focuses on mindful, experience-led luxury travel. ( Also read: Aishwarya Rai's stylist gets emotional about dressing 'icon' for her high-stakes Cannes return: 'What a week it’s been' )

Aishwarya Rai to feature across global campaigns As part of the collaboration, Aishwarya will be featured across JW Marriott’s global campaigns and storytelling initiatives spanning digital, print, and experiential platforms. The partnership is expected to align with the brand’s positioning around contemporary luxury and mindful travel, while also strengthening its connection with a growing base of Indian and international travellers.

Her association will also extend to curated brand experiences in select markets, reinforcing the storytelling around the “Stay in the Moment” philosophy and its focus on presence, calm, and meaningful travel experiences.

Aishwarya, who has maintained a long-standing global presence across films, fashion, and public appearances, said the idea of being present in the moment resonates with her personal approach to travel and life, where simplicity and awareness play an important role.