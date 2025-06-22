Monsoon humidity melting your makeup? Expert shares step-by-step guide to make your flawless look last all day
Jun 22, 2025 05:39 PM IST
Beat the monsoon humidity stylishly by keeping your makeup fresh and intact all day long. Check out this guide shared by Shahnaz Husain on how to make it last.
The monsoon season is almost here, and the high humidity in the air makes you sweat more than usual, melting your makeup before the day even begins. The key to acing a makeup look is understanding how to correctly do the makeup steps, right from cleansing to setting spray. Even when the weather may be throwing a fit, glam can’t take a backseat, and with the right routine, it doesn’t have to.
Shahnaz Husain has shared with HT Lifestyle a fuss-free, foolproof guide to makeup steps and applications that help your makeup stay put even when the weather doesn't cooperate.
Here's the complete guide:
Hacks for makeup steps
1. Prepping your skin
- Your makeup can only be flawless if your skin is ready for it, you need to begin with a clean skin. Gentle cleansing prior to putting on makeup ensures perfect makeup look.
- Using an oil-control cleanser is essential that would remove excessive oil from your face to clear up buildup from your pores.
- Remember to exfoliate to ensure that your skin is free of any dead cells.
- Applying a light formulation moisturiser is essential to hydrate your skin so it appears fresh and ready for the next step.
2. Primer
- Primer is the first step to begin with, as it enables your skin to provide a smooth look beneath the makeup; therefore, it should be your first step. Additionally, it keeps your makeup in place.
- Choose a primer that is humidity-proof to ensure it stays and holds makeup well.
- A sweat-proof primer ensures that the weather conditions wouldn’t affect your flawless makeup look.
3. Foundation
- Opting for a waterproof foundation is your makeup essential to ensure that your makeup does not appear caked up, it should be lightweight to provide smooth coverage.
- Choosing a foundation that matches your skin tone is important, do not go for anything lighter than your own skin colour to appear brighter it will end up you looking unnatural.
- Go for the natural look that will ensure that you enhance your beauty, looking naturally wonderful.
4. Eye Makeup
- Sweat-resistant eye makeup will ensure it stays whole day. Waterproof mascara and eyeliners that are run-proof should be used to help combat humid weather.
- Using a crème-based eyeshadow will make it last throughout the day.
5. Lip products
- A matte lip colour stays all day.
- If you have dry lips then I suggest applying a thin layer of lip balm first then use a lip liner and fill in with matte lipstick.
- Using a creamy lip colour then I suggest first lining your lip line with a lip definer, then filling in, which will ensure your lip colour stays without feathering out.
- Lip gloss can be run-proof, with liquid lip colour lock that provides a glossy finish.
Makeup application tips
- After applying a light formulation moisturiser, apply primer all over your face and neck.
- Moisten the makeup sponge for applying foundation, smoothly blending it all over your face and neck.
- Layering your makeup requires beginning with concealer wherever required and blending it in skilfully.
- Use a translucent powder; it helps set your makeup; remember, it should be available in loose form.
- Apply your eye products, fill in eyebrows, apply eyeshadow, then eyeliner and touch the outer tip of your eyelashes with mascara.
- Choose the type of lip colour you would like to wear a matte or a glossy finish whether liquid or bullet form.
- When you are done use the setting spray that seals in everything in place and makes your makeup run-proof, ready for humid weather that would in no way ruin your flawless makeup.
