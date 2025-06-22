Monsoon humidity melting your makeup? Expert shares step-by-step guide to make your flawless look last all day

The monsoon season is almost here, and the high humidity in the air makes you sweat more than usual, melting your makeup before the day even begins. The key to acing a makeup look is understanding how to correctly do the makeup steps, right from cleansing to setting spray. Even when the weather may be throwing a fit, glam can’t take a backseat, and with the right routine, it doesn’t have to.

Don't let your makeup succumb to the tantrum of monsoon's sticky humidity. (Shutterstock)