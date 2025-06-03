Is your makeup slowly poisoning you? Watch out for these common ingredients in cosmetics that hide cancer risk

Beauty must not have a price, especially one's health but increasingly, there is research, public concern and discussion around whether there is evidence of a particular ingredient in cosmetology that festers cancer. Again, the evidence base is tangled and frequently creates as many puzzles as it unravels but continued enquiries into chemicals such as parabens and talc, among others, compel our interest. Cancer causing cosmetics and the ongoing research on parabens, talc and other ingredients.(Image by Pixabay)

Cancer link in cosmetics keeps growing

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sandeep Muzumder, Consultant Radiation Oncology at Apollo Cancer Centre in Bhubaneswar, shared, “Parabens, common cosmetic preservatives inhibiting microbial growth, have come under fire because of their estrogen-mimicking activity. Various studies have proposed a connection between parabens and breast cancer, but large-scale human research has not yet shown a clear causal link. Scientists continue to investigate the mechanism by which parabens are absorbed through the skin and any long-term effects on hormone-sensitive tissues.”

Parabens found in personal care products like moisturizer and sunscreen may increase breast cancer risk.(Shutterstock)

Talc, a naturally occurring mineral used in powders because it is absorbent, has also caused worries. Dr Sandeep Muzumder revealed, “The main issue is possible contamination with asbestos, which is a known cause of cancer. Cosmetic-grade talc is intended to be free of asbestos, yet research has investigated a potential association between perineal use of talc and ovarian cancer. Such results continue to be controversial, with most scientific associations determining the evidence is weak or inconclusive. Still, the risk of contamination highlights the need for stringently controlled quality.”

Are you risking your health for a flawless finish?

Aside from parabens and talc, other cosmetic ingredients are being studied. For example, some of these studies are examining the possible carcinogenic effects of some synthetic colorants, fragrance ingredients and preservatives such as formaldehyde-releasing agents. The effect of prolonged, low-dose exposure to numerous chemicals found in a variety of cosmetic products is difficult to establish.

Dr Sandeep Muzumder asserted, “It's imperative to note that today's scientific consensus does not conclusively attribute most popularly used cosmetics directly to cancer. Nevertheless, the ongoing study asserts the importance of ongoing vigilance, stringent testing, and honest labelling. Consumers are demanding safer products ever more heavily, compelling the industry to move to cleaner formulations. By remaining well-informed of the current studies and by being mindful in their decisions, individuals can venture out into the beauty aisle with better ease, being assured that their quest for beauty will not detract from their health.”

Study reveals formaldehyde in beauty products poses health risks to women of colour. (Unsplash)

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Sachin Almel, Section Head, Medical Oncology, PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Mumbai's Mahim, said, “There are concerns that beauty products are potential carcinogens. Customers should ask, is it the dark side of beauty? Over last few decades, the popularity of cosmetics has skyrocketed. The varied appeal of beauty and personal care products undoubtedly boost our confidence and aesthetic appeal, but there are unspoken consequences for the human health.”

Several studies have shown association between the chemicals present in many products and a range of health problems, including cancer. Even though not all products are dangerous, our regular use of them means that we should be paying more attention to cumulative exposure to this poison.

Dr Sachin Almel highlighted, “Customers are frequently tricked into believing that product safety is strictly regulated. Regulating gaps, however, makes it possible for dangerous chemicals to be a part of our life. Therefore, consumer should educate themselves and look for natural and organic alternatives whenever feasible and regulatory agency should strengthen safety regulations. It’s critical to find equilibrium in the relationship between health and beauty so that the pursuing exterior attractiveness does not compromise our internal well-being.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.