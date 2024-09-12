As the seasons change in India, your hair is exposed to various environmental factors that can cause damage where during summer, increased sun exposure and humidity can weaken your hair's structure but in winters, the lack of moisture in the air makes your hair dry and prone to breakage and similarly, the monsoon season comes with elevated humidity levels and frequent exposure to rainwater leading to increased hair fall and damage. The combination of these factors often results in frizzy hair and a scalp that becomes dirty and oily more quickly. Hair fall in rain? Unlock 100% damage repair with these 3 miracle ingredients for monsoon hair (Photo by Perfect Keto)

Best Monsoon Hair Care Secrets

Undoubtedly, the rains bring the much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat with its refreshing showers but it can also pose significant challenges for maintaining healthy hair. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief Research and Development Officer at Marico Limited, shared, “While you cannot control the external conditions affecting your hair, it is essential to maintain a disciplined hair oiling routine during the monsoon season. This can help repair damaged hair and lessen the adverse effects of the weather.”

She revealed, “Regular oiling provides the necessary nutrients to restore and maintain the hair shaft. The oils get absorbed and repair surface damage, improving the overall strength of hair and preventing loss of moisture from your hair, thereby preventing dryness. It also helps tame frizz and makes the hair manageable. The oil's lubricating properties make it easier to detangle the hair, preventing breakage during combing or brushing.”

3 Ingredients for Damage-Free, Glossy Hair

Understanding the benefits of a regular hair oiling routine is crucial but it is equally important to address the specific problems caused by the monsoon season and select the appropriate hair oil. Dr Shilpa Vora asserted, “Three ingredients that are particularly effective in protecting your hair and aiding in upto 100% damage repair during this time are Aloe Vera, Olive Oil and Green Tea. Aloe Vera conditions the hair and reduces dryness and breakage, Olive Oil for hair enhances shine, and Green Tea promotes overall hair health.”

She concluded with the advice, “Start with a simple two-step process of deep oil massage followed by a gentle wash. Take a few drops of the oil and gently massage it into your scalp, working it from top to the tips of your hair. Leave it for a few hours before you wash it with a gentle shampoo. This monsoon season, treat yourself to a relaxing hair oil massage. It not only feels great but also improves blood flow to your hair follicles and helps deliver nutrients, promoting healthier hair growth.”

