Eye health 101: Nutritionist shares supplements and simple habits to support your eyes in the long term

Your eyes are one of the most important organs in your body. Even if your eyes feel healthy, you could have a problem and not know about it. That's because many eye diseases don't have any symptoms or warning signs. Therefore, it is important to practice simple habits and have nutrients and supplements that support your eye health in the long term. Nutrition can play a powerful role in protecting and preserving your eyesight.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer at Alyve Health, said, “In today’s day and age, where screen time has significantly increased, many are experiencing symptoms like dry eyes, blurred vision, and eye strain. The good news? Nutrition can play a powerful role in protecting and preserving your eyesight.”

Here’s what you need to know about the foods, supplements, and simple habits to support long-term eye health, as suggested by Tanya Khanna:

Key nutrients for eye health

1. Vitamin A and beta-carotene

“Vitamin A is essential for maintaining the health of the cornea, the eye's outermost layer. Beta-carotene, a building block to vitamin A, is found in colourful vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, and pumpkins. A deficiency in this vitamin can lead to night blindness and dry eyes,” Tanya suggested.

2. Lutein and zeaxanthin

She advised, “These carotenoids (lutein and zeaxanthin) are concentrated in the retina and act as natural sunblock for your eyes, filtering harmful blue light and reducing the risk of macular degeneration. Spinach, corn, and egg yolks are excellent sources.”

3. Vitamin C

According to Tanya, this powerful antioxidant helps protect the eyes from oxidative damage. Found in citrus fruits, bell peppers, and guavas, vitamin C also supports collagen production, which is crucial for maintaining eye health.

4. Vitamin E

Another antioxidant, vitamin E, helps in protecting eye cells from damage caused by free radicals. Almonds, sunflower seeds, and avocados are rich in vitamin E, Tanya Khanna stressed.

5. Zinc

“Zinc plays a crucial role in transporting vitamin A from the liver to the retina, where it helps produce melanin, a protective pigment in the eyes. Sources include pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, and lean meats,” the nutritionist said.

6. Omega-3 fatty acids

According to Tanya, found in fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines, omega-3s help in reducing dry eye symptoms and support retinal function. Vegetarian sources include flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts.

Supplements for eye health

While a well-balanced diet is the best way to get these nutrients, supplements can be beneficial, especially for those with increased screen time, poor dietary habits, or age-related eye issues. Tanya suggested:

1. AREDS2 formula: Backed by clinical research, this supplement contains vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, copper, lutein, and zeaxanthin. It’s often recommended to reduce the risk of progression in age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

2. Omega-3 capsules: Omega-3 supplements (especially DHA and EPA) can help relieve dry eyes and support overall eye function.

3. Bilberry extract: Rich in antioxidants, bilberry is believed to support night vision and reduce eye fatigue.

4. Astaxanthin: This red pigment found in algae reduces eye strain, improves blood flow to the eyes, and protects against oxidative stress.

Simple habits for better eye health

1. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

2. Stay hydrated: Dehydration can worsen dry eyes.

3. Get regular eye check-ups: Don’t wait until there's a problem to visit your optometrist.

4. Limit screen time before bed: Blue light exposure at night can disrupt sleep and eye recovery.

Tanya added, “Good vision is not just a matter of genetics or ageing. It can be nourished and protected with the right foods and supplements. A colourful plate, rich in leafy greens, orange vegetables, seeds, and fish, combined with healthy lifestyle choices, is your first line of defence. As a nutritionist, I recommend consulting a healthcare provider before starting any supplements, especially if you have pre-existing conditions. Your eyes are the window to your world; nourish them well.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.