HMPV cases in India: Understanding its lesser-known impact on eye health

HMPV cases in India: HMPV, also known as Human Metapneumovirus, is a virus that causes symptoms similar to cold. Cases of HMPV have been detected in India. The most common symptoms of HMPV includes cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. In most adults, HMPV causes mild symptoms.

What is HMPV?

The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though it was first identified by scientists in 2001. The virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May. While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems.

Can HMPV affect eyes?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Karthikeya R, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, said, "While primarily associated with respiratory symptoms, HMPV has been linked to eye-related complications in some cases. Patients have reported symptoms such as redness, swelling, sensitivity to light, and blurred vision during or after HMPV infections. These symptoms could indicate conditions like conjunctivitis (pink eye), keratitis (inflammation of the cornea), or even optic neuritis (inflammation of the optic nerve)."

Who are at risk?

“The risk of such complications is higher among individuals with compromised immune systems, such as those undergoing chemotherapy, as well as children and older adults whose immune responses are often weaker. If left untreated, these conditions can result in long-term vision problems, underscoring the need for timely medical attention,” added Dr. Karthikeya R.

Early detection is the key

Early detection is extremely crucial to address HMPV-related eye complications. "Individuals experiencing any eye discomfort alongside respiratory symptoms should seek immediate medical attention. Routine ophthalmic screenings during outbreaks, especially for high-risk groups, can help identify and treat issues before they escalate. Since there is no vaccine for HMPV, preventive measures are the most effective way to manage its spread. As Human Metapneumovirus continues to trend in global health discussions, its broader impact on eye health highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to managing this virus. Beyond respiratory care, integrating ophthalmic evaluations and raising awareness about potential complications can help mitigate long-term risks," said Dr. Karthikeya R.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.