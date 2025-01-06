HMPV cases in India: What is it and how does it spread? Expert shares symptoms

HMPV, also known as Human Metapneumovirus, is a virus that causes symptoms similar to that of cold. Currently, the Health Ministry has confirmed three cases of HMPV in India. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director - Max Healthcare & Senior Director - Institute of Internal Medicine, said, “This human meta pneumovirus is not a new virus. It has been recognised since last few decades and that way it is unlike Covid virus which was a novel virus a, newly detected virus. This meta pneumovirus has been in existence since many years.” Also read | Is there any treatment for HMPV? Doctor reveals the current status, ways to manage the disease The doctor mentioned that for most adults, HMPV can have mild symptoms.(Unsplash)

What is HMPV virus?

The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though it was first identified by scientists in 2001. The virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May. While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems.

HMPV virus symptoms:

Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja said, “These types of viruses cause similar type of diseases like body ache, fever, headache, stuffy or blocked nose, nasal discharge, nasal congestion, throat pain, throat congestion. In most cases, the illnesses are the upper respiratory illnesses but in some cases the disease can become more severe and involve lungs.” HMPV can also lead to wheezing, bronchitis and pneumonia, in the worst cases.

Know the symptoms of HMPV virus.(Unsplash)

Which age group is more at risk of HMPV?

The doctor mentioned that for most adults, HMPV can have mild symptoms. However, in case of children and older adults, it can get severe. “Children less than 5 years of age, old elderly people and people who have medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, kidney failure, kidney disease, patient on dialysis, cancer patients,” the doctor mentioned, are more at risk of getting HMPV. Also read | HMPV virus in India: Precautions you need to follow

How does HMPV spread?

“Like any other flu virus, this also spreads from person to person like when a person coughs or sneezes, but the problem with this virus is that we do not have specific treatment for this or the preventive vaccination for this,” said Dr Sandeep Budhiraja. The treatment method of this virus is usually decided based on the symptoms. Also read | HMPV virus cases LIVE: 3 cases in India; Karnataka issues advisory titled ‘Do Not Panic’

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.