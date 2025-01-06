Jan 6, 2025 3:15 PM IST

In the wake of first HMPV cases detected in India on Monday, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj directed Health & Family Welfare Department to make complete arrangements in Delhi.

“All hospitals should be completely prepared to handle any potential increase in respiratory illness as per the advise of Union Health Ministry. Health & Family Welfare Department should be in touch with Union Health Ministry to get timely updates about preparedness in the capital. No need to delay action, bring issues to me immediately over phone if directives needed,” a letter read

Saurabh Bharadwaj also directed health secretary to inspect three hospitals daily and submit reports to minister