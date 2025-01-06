HMPV virus cases LIVE: 1 case in Gujarat, 2 in Karnataka; Delhi asks hospitals to stay prepared
HMPV Virus Cases LIVE: Three cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been detected in India, two in Karnataka and one in Gujarat, health officials confirmed on Monday. While the two cases of Karnataka have been detected in Bengaluru, the third case was detected in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. HMPV virus cases | Key points...Read More
- India has confirmed three cases of HMPV so far - two in Karnataka and one in Gujarat. All the cases have been detected in children.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the two cases in Karnataka were detected during routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens.
- A three-month-old female infant, who had been hospitalized with bronchopneumonia at Baptist Hospital of Bengaluru, was diagnosed with HMPV and has since been discharged. Additionally, an eight-month-old male infant, also admitted to Baptist Hospital with bronchopneumonia, tested positive for HMPV on January 3 and is currently recovering.
- Notably, neither of the infants had a history of international travel, the ministry emphasized in its statement.
- In Gujarat, a child belonging to Rajasthan's Dungarpur was admitted to the private hospital in Chandkheda locality of Ahmedabad on December 24 with symptoms of respiratory infection, a PTI report mentioned. After tests, the infant was found positive for the HMPV, the news agency quoted Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's in-charge medical officer of health Bhavin Solanki as saying.
The ministry said that HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with it have been reported in various countries.
HMPV Virus Cases LIVE: How long has this disease been around?
HMPV, first identified in 2001 by researchers in the Netherlands, is a significant cause of acute respiratory infections, according to the American Lung Association. The virus primarily spreads through close contact with infected individuals, either through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, or by touching contaminated surfaces such as doorknobs or toys.
HMPV Virus Cases LIVE: Delhi health minister asks dept to make arrangements in city
In the wake of first HMPV cases detected in India on Monday, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj directed Health & Family Welfare Department to make complete arrangements in Delhi.
“All hospitals should be completely prepared to handle any potential increase in respiratory illness as per the advise of Union Health Ministry. Health & Family Welfare Department should be in touch with Union Health Ministry to get timely updates about preparedness in the capital. No need to delay action, bring issues to me immediately over phone if directives needed,” a letter read
Saurabh Bharadwaj also directed health secretary to inspect three hospitals daily and submit reports to minister
HMPV Virus Cases LIVE: What are the symptoms?
Most persons have mild symptoms including cough, runny nose or nasal congestion, sore throat and fever. More severe illness, with wheezing, difficulty breathing, hoarseness, cough, pneumonia, and in adults, aggravation of asthma, also has been reported. In children younger than 1 year of age, the elderly and persons who have weak immune systems, HMPV can cause more serious respiratory illness.
HMPV Virus Cases LIVE: Is there any treatment for HMPV? Doctor answers
Dr Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dangs Lab, said that the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China highlights the need for heightened surveillance and early detection mechanisms to curb its spread.
"The resurgence of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) underscores the ever-evolving challenges posed by respiratory viruses, particularly in high-density populations. HMPV, a relatively underrecognized pathogen, has been a silent contributor to seasonal respiratory illnesses globally.
HMPV Virus Cases LIVE: Karnataka govt asks people to no worry
After detection of two cases in the state, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Monday that the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is an existing flu virus causing respiratory issues and is not a cause for panic, adding that the patient exhibiting HMPV symptoms is stable and will be discharged soon, with no history of international travel. There is no emergency as of now. People should stay calm, he said.
Of the two cases in Karnataka, one patient has recovered.
HMPV Virus Cases LIVE: HMPV needs immediate attention from Centre, says Kejriwal
The outbreak of the HMPV virus calls for immediate attention from the Centre, said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. “Drawing from our experience with COVID, it’s crucial to contain such cases early and be prepared to tackle what could potentially become another health emergency,” Kejriwal added.
HMPV Virus Cases LIVE: Gujarat confirms a case of HMPV
Child detected with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection at private hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad; stable: Civic official.
HMPV virus cases LIVE: 2 cases detected in Karnataka
The Indian Council of Medical Research has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, the Union health ministry said on Monday.
A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the ministry said.
An eight-month-old male infant with a history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to Baptist Hospital. He is now recovering.