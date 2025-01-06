'HMPV virus not new, no reason to worry': Health minister JP Nadda as India logs 3 cases

As concerns over the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) grew following the confirmation of three cases in India, health minister JP Nadda on Monday reassured the public that it is not a new virus, urging them not to panic. Union Health Minister JP Nadda speaks during an event organised by the Health Ministry. (PTI)

Addressing the rising fears and chatter on social media over the virus that led to #lockdown trending, JP Nadda in a video message emphasised that the government is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure public safety. Follow HMPV virus LIVE updates

“Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world since many years. HMPV spreads through air, by way of respiration. This can affect persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months,” JP Nadda said.

“On recent reports, the cases of HMPV in China, the Health Ministry, the ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Control are keeping a close watch on the situation in China as well as in the neighbouring countries,” he added.

He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) has taken cognisance of the situation and will share its report shortly.

India logs 3 cases

India confirmed three cases of HMPV on Monday, two in Karnataka's Bengaluru and one in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though it was first identified by scientists in 2001. The virus accounts for 4-16 per cent of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May.

Also Read | HMPV Virus: Delhi government directs city hospitals to be prepared

While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems

"The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program has also been reviewed and no surge in any of the common respiratory viral pathogens is observed in India. Joint monitoring group meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General for Health Services on 4th January to review the situation. The health systems and surveillance networks of the country remain vigilant, ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges. There is no reason to worry. We are closely monitoring the situation," JP Nadda said on Monday.