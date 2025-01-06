HMPV: 8-month-old at Bengaluru hospital suspected to have tested positive

An eight-month-old in Bengaluru is the first suspected case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). The infant's sample was collected on January 2, according to the laboratory report. HMPV primarily affects children and is known to be present in about 0.7 per cent of flu cases globally.(Representational Image)

The infant and its family had no history of recent travel and did not show any symptoms of concern, sources in the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) health department said.

While the state health department has not verified the results independently, they acknowledged the credibility of the private facility’s findings. “We trust the accuracy of their testing procedures,” a health department official said, according to an India Today report.

HMPV primarily affects children and is known to be present in about 0.7 per cent of flu cases globally. However, Karnataka health officials have stated that they lack detailed information on the specific strain in question.

Amid speculation over the spread of HMPV (human metapneumovirus) in China, the Directorate General of Health Services has said that there is “nothing to be alarmed about”, Doordarshan reported.

What is HMPV?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has recently garnered attention due to videos and reports circulating on social media, suggesting that hospitals in China are overwhelmed by a surge in respiratory illnesses, including HMPV. Posts also claim that outbreaks of multiple viruses, including HMPV, influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and COVID-19, have contributed to overcrowding in both hospitals and cemeteries.

HMPV, first identified in 2001 by researchers in the Netherlands, is a significant cause of acute respiratory infections, according to the American Lung Association. The virus primarily spreads through close contact with infected individuals, either through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, or by touching contaminated surfaces such as doorknobs or toys.

In the United States, HMPV typically circulates more frequently during the winter and spring months, overlapping with other respiratory infections like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu.

Symptoms of HMPV

The symptoms of HMPV can vary in severity and commonly include cough, fever, runny or stuffy nose, and sore throat. Some individuals may also experience wheezing and shortness of breath (dyspnea). In certain cases, a rash may develop as part of the infection.

