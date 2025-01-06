After HMPV outbreak in China, Maharashtra intensifies surveillance for respiratory disease cases 

Following the outbreak of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in China, Dr Nitin Ambadekar, director of health services, issued an order on Sunday to deputy directors, civil surgeons, and district health officers across the state to intensify surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI) cases. Necessary precautions are being implemented, and citizens should not panic. As of now, no cases of HMPV have been reported in Maharashtra, said the officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“There is no need for the citizens to panic and the officials are asked to submit reports of SARI and ILI cases,” Dr Ambadekar said.

The health department has assured the public that there is no need for alarm regarding the HMPV cases reported in China. Necessary precautions are being implemented, and citizens should not panic. As of now, no cases of HMPV have been reported in Maharashtra, said the officials.

‘Reports have emerged of an outbreak of HMPV in China. This virus is a significant cause of acute respiratory infections and was first reported and identified in the Netherlands in 2001. It is a common respiratory virus that primarily causes infections in the upper respiratory tract,’ read the advisory.

“This is a seasonal illness, typically occurring during winter and early summer, similar to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu. Regarding the same, DGHS and the director of the national centre for disease control (NCDC), Delhi, issued a statement on Friday,” said the officials.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the situation in China is not unusual given the ongoing flu season. The reports also suggest that the cause of the present surge is the Influenza virus, RSV and HMPV – the usual pathogens that are expected during the season. The government is keeping a close watch over the situation through all available channels and WHO has also been requested to share timely updates regarding the situation in China. These viruses are already in circulation globally, including in India.

The public health department has analysed respiratory infection data within the state. Compared to December 2023, there has been no increase in cases in December 2024. However, as a precautionary measure, citizens are advised to follow the dos and don’ts to prevent respiratory infections.