Nothing to be alarmed about, says health body on reports of HMPV in China

Amid speculation over the spread of HMPV (human metapneumovirus) in China, the Directorate General of Health Services has said that there is “nothing to be alarmed about”, Doordarshan reported. In case of HMPV, DGHS chief asked people to take regular cold or flu medicines. (Representative/Reuters)

Atul Goel, the Director-General of the body, told reporters that no cases of the respiratory illness, HMPV, has been reported in the country yet.

“There has been news about HMPV outbreak in China and that it is serious. We don't think so, let me be very clear, it is like any other respiratory virus that causes flu-like symptoms mostly in elders and kids aged under 1,” Goel said.

He noted that respiratory illnesses are common during winters and the hospitals in India are equipped to deal with them.

“Specifically medicines are not needed because there are not anti-viral drugs against this. There are no major cases, neither in hospitals nor as per ICMR data. There is nothing to be alarmed about,” Goel told reporters.

Earlier ANI had cited official sources to report that the Union health ministry’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country.

While reports about the China HMPV outbreak have not been officially confirmed, NCDC reportedly said that it is in touch with international agencies for this matter.

Notably, concerns over respiratory illnesses are generally present in the nation during winter seasons, owing to the cold wave and air quality index’s condition.

The Chinese disease control authority had in late December announced that it was setting up a monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin as cases of some respiratory illness are expected to rise through the winter, Reuters reported.

The country’s move was aimed at assisting authorities in identifying and setting up protocols to handle unknown pathogens. China’s move on this system is reportedly to ensure that its preparedness level is better from that of five years ago, when COVID-19 first emerged.