India monitoring influenza cases amid China HMPV outbreak scare: Report

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Union Health Ministry in India is closely monitoring cases of respiratory and seasonal influenza in the country amid the scare over speculated HMPV (human metapneumovirus) outbreak in China, news agency ANI reported, citing official sources. A healthcare worker places a vial with a swab of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test along with other vials, after Italy has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all travellers coming from China, where cases are surging, at the Malpensa Airport in Milan, Italy, December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini (REUTERS)

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely, validate the information and update accordingly," the sources were quoted as saying.

While the reports regarding HMPV outbreak in China remain unconfirmed, the health body is reportedly in touch with international agencies in this regard.

After an update from the WPRO (Western Pacific Region), which is one of the six regions of the World Health Organisation (WHO), sources were quoted as saying, "The data from December 16-22, indicates a recent rise in acute respiratory infections, including seasonal influenza, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (HMPV), however, the overall scale and intensity of respiratory infectious diseases in China this year is lower than last year. A seasonal increase in respiratory pathogens is expected in the northern hemisphere, particularly during the winter period."

Several reports have suggested that due to the surge in respiratory illness, particularly human metapneumovirus (HMPV), hospitals and crematories in China are struggling to deal with the situation.

The situation has raised concerns among the healthcare facilities, especially children's hospitals, which are reportedly under stress due to a sharp rise in pneumonia and "white lung" cases, a term often referred to describe severe pneumonia symptoms.

Late in December 2024, Chinese diseases control authority had said that it was putting up a monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin, with cases of some respiratory illnesses expected to increase through the winter, Reuters reported.

The country's move was aimed at assisting authorities in setting up protocols to handle unknown pathogens and the subsequent situations. This is to move away from the lower level of preparedness it had five years ago when coronavirus, COVID-19, first emerged.

The National Disease Control and Prevention Administration will establish a procedure for laboratories to report and for disease control and prevention agencies to check, verify, and handle such cases, Reuters reported citing state broadcast CCTV.

Another official, Kan Biao, said at the time that China is likely to be affected by various kinds of respiratory infectious diseases in winter and spring. Without providing any further details, he said the total number of cases this year would be lower than the previous year.

Cases detected in December in China included pathogens like the rhinovirus and the human metapneumovirus, with HMPV cases in people under the age of 14 showing an increase in numbers.

However, no official government about the alleged outbreak of the HMPV has been confirmed by either the Chinese government or the WHO.

(with inputs from Reuters)