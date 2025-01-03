Covid-like virus in China: What is HMPV and what are its symptoms?

Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed that hospitals in China are overwhelmed by a surge in respiratory illnesses, including human metapneumovirus (HMPV). Social media posts claim that outbreaks of multiple viruses—HMPV, influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Covid–19—have led to overcrowded hospitals and cemeteries. The situation has sparked fears of a potential pandemic five years after COVID-19 disrupted global life. (Pic used for representation)

Reports indicate a rapid spread of HMPV, which presents symptoms similar to flu and Covid-19, raising concerns among health officials. Videos showed crowded hospitals, with unverified claims of a state of emergency in China. The situation has sparked fears of a potential pandemic five years after Covid-19 disrupted global life.

However, no credible sources have confirmed these claims. Chinese health authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have not reported a new pandemic or issued any emergency warnings. The WHO has also not declared any health crisis related to HMPV.

All you need to know about HMPV

The American Lung Association identifies human metapneumovirus (HMPV) as a significant cause of acute respiratory infections. Discovered in 2001 by researchers in the Netherlands, HMPV typically spreads through close contact with infected individuals, either via respiratory secretions from coughing or sneezing or by touching contaminated surfaces like toys or doorknobs.

In the United States, HMPV tends to circulate more frequently during the winter and spring months, coinciding with the prevalence of other respiratory infections such as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu.

Symptoms of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) can vary in severity and commonly include cough, fever, runny or stuffy nose, and sore throat. Some individuals may also experience wheezing and shortness of breath (dyspnea). In certain cases, a rash may also develop as part of the infection.

Who does it affect and how?

Children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of complications from HMPV infection.

The virus spreads through close contact with an infected person or by touching contaminated surfaces.

HMPV typically causes cold-like symptoms that generally resolve on their own within 2-5 days.

Most cases of HMPV in children occur in those aged 5 years or younger. A small percentage (5-16%) may develop lower respiratory tract infections, such as pneumonia.

Who is at risk?

HMPV can lead to both upper and lower respiratory illnesses across all age groups. However, it is particularly prevalent among young children and the elderly, where it is more likely to progress into conditions such as bronchiolitis, bronchitis, or pneumonia.

While having a history of lung diseases like asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), or emphysema does not increase the likelihood of contracting HMPV, these conditions can worsen the severity of symptoms once infected. The same applies to individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those undergoing chemotherapy or recovering from organ transplants.