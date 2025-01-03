New epidemic in China? Alarming videos show hospitals overwhelmed due to HMPV outbreak

Is there a new epidemic brewing in China? Alarming videos that have emerged on social media appear to show hospitals in the country overwhelmed by the outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV). Social media posts suggest that multiple virus outbreaks in China have left hospitals and cemeteries overcrowded. Along with HMPV, these include influenza A, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Covid-19. A viral video claims to show a China hospital overrun with patients due to virus outbreaks.(X/@PhamDuyHien9)

The looming threat of another pandemic, five years after Covid-19 brought life to a standstill, has created panic online. However, it is important to note that no credible report has confirmed these posts.

Chinese health authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have not confirmed the existence of a new pandemic or issued any warnings for people to take caution. Contrary to speculation, the WHO has not declared an emergency.

Alarming videos from China

One undated video appears to show the waiting room of a hospital full of patients. Many people were seen wearing masks in the video, others were seen coughing. The video was shared on X with a caption suggesting that it was filmed in China.

Another post that is going viral on X with 12 million views shows a number of elderly people in a hospital corridor. “Hospitals in China are overwhelmed as outbreaks of "influenza A" and "human metapneumovirus" resemble the COVID-19 surge from three years ago,” the post reads.

What is human metapneumovirus?

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a virus that usually causes symptoms similar to a cold. Young children, elderly people and those who are immunocompromised are at a higher risk.

This respiratory virus can cause symptoms similar to those of the common cold – such as cough, fever, and nasal congestion – as well as more severe respiratory issues like pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

Like Covid-19, HMPV is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can also be transmitted by touching surfaces contaminated with the virus.