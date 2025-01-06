What is HMPV virus and what are its symptoms? Details here

HMPV virus: An eight-month-old child in Bengaluru is suspected to have contracted Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). The case was detected at a private hospital, and the hospital has reported the suspected infection to health authorities. HMPV is a respiratory virus that typically causes mild to moderate flu-like symptoms.(Unsplash)

However, as of now, the state health department has not verified the results independently, they acknowledged the credibility of the private facility’s findings. “We trust the accuracy of their testing procedures,” a health department official said, according to an India Today report.

The Karnataka Health Department had on Monday stated that no cases of HMPV had been reported in the state. The detection of the suspected case has raised concerns, but health officials have emphasized that it remains unconfirmed until further lab results are obtained.

What is HMPV Virus?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that typically causes mild to moderate flu-like symptoms. The virus is most prevalent during the winter and early spring months and is primarily transmitted through direct contact with infected individuals or contaminated surfaces. Common symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and in some cases, wheezing or shortness of breath. Some individuals, particularly the very young, elderly, or those with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe respiratory conditions such as pneumonia or bronchiolitis.

Though HMPV shares similarities with other respiratory viruses like RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), measles, and mumps, it does not have a vaccine, and no antiviral treatments are available. Most people recover with rest and hydration, but in severe cases, hospitalization and supportive treatments like oxygen therapy may be necessary.

The American Lung Association has recognized HMPV as a significant cause of acute respiratory infections, particularly among children. The virus was first discovered in 2001 by researchers in the Netherlands and has since been identified as a key cause of respiratory illness during the winter and spring months.

HMPV Virus symptoms

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections typically present with mild symptoms, including:

Cough

Runny nose or nasal congestion

Sore throat

Fever

However, in some cases, HMPV can lead to more severe illness, characterized by:

Wheezing

Difficulty breathing

Hoarseness

Pneumonia

Aggravation of asthma in adults

In children younger than 1 year of age, the elderly and persons who have weak immune systems, hMPV can cause more serious respiratory illness.

Who is at risk?

While anyone can contract HMPV, the virus is most concerning for young children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems. Children under the age of five are particularly vulnerable, with about 5-16% of cases potentially progressing to lower respiratory tract infections like pneumonia. Elderly individuals and those with underlying health conditions may experience more severe symptoms as well.

Health experts have advised that while there is no immediate cause for panic, individuals at higher risk of complications should take precautions to avoid exposure to the virus, particularly during the peak winter and spring months.