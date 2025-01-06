HMPV Virus: Delhi government directs city hospitals to be prepared

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has ordered the city's health and family welfare department to be completely prepared to handle a potential rise in respiratory illnesses, in the wake of three cases of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) detected in the country. Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has ordered hospitals to be prepared in light of cases of HMPV detected in India(Ishant )

In the order, the health minister stated that due to the cases detected within India and the global circulation of the virus, preparedness in the national capital was of the utmost concern.

“It is directed that the health and family welfare department should maintain careful tracking of any such trends in the country. They should be in touch with the union health ministry to get timely updates about the preparedness in the capital. It is important that hospitals in Delhi should be well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illness as per the advise of union health ministry,” the statement read.

Also Read: HMPV virus case India: Delhi government issues guidelines after two cases detected in Karnataka

Bharadwaj also added in the order that in case there is any urgent matter that needs to be brought to his notice, he can be reached on the phone as well, so that there are no delays in action.

Also Read: Is there any treatment for HMPV? Doctor reveals the current status, ways to manage the disease

He directed the health secretary to physically inspect three hospitals in Delhi daily, starting with the largest ones, and submit a daily report to the minister regarding the availability of medicines, ICU beds, working conditions of radiological equipment, presence of data entry operators at OPD counters, and more.

HPMV tally increases to 3

The Indian Council of Medical Research detected two cases of HMPV in Karnataka through routine inspection for respiratory viral pathogens, the union health ministry said on Monday.

A three-month-old and eight-month-old infant were detected with the virus. Both had a history of bronchopneumonia.

The third case emerged in Gujarat, where a child was detected with HMPV after being hospitalised on December 24. The condition of the child is currently stable.