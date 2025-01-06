HMPV virus case India: Delhi government issues guidelines after two cases detected in Karnataka

The Delhi government on Sunday issued an advisory to ensure the health system's preparedness for a potential outbreak of Human MetaPneumoVirus (HMPV) and other respiratory diseases, news agency PTI reported. HMPV, first identified in 2001 by researchers in the Netherlands, is a significant cause of acute respiratory infections, according to the American Lung Association(HT_PRINT)

Dr Vandana Bagga, Director General of Health Services, headed a meeting with chief district medical officers and the state programme officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) to discuss disease preparedness.

Hospitals in the national capital have been instructed to report Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases through the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP). They must also maintain proper documentation of SARI and lab-confirmed influenza cases to ensure accurate monitoring.

Strict isolation protocols and universal precautions for suspected cases have been made mandatory. Availability of paracetamol, antihistamines, bronchodilators, and cough syrups should be ensured, along with an adequate supply of oxygen.

The government stressed that there was no significant upsurge in respiratory illnesses in the national capital as of January 2. The data was collected from the IDSP, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

An eight-month-old infant the first HMPV-positive case in India. The Bengaluru corporation's health department sources told HT that the infant and its family have no recent travel history.

The disease garnered attention due to videos and reports circulating on social media, suggesting that hospitals in China are overwhelmed by a surge in respiratory illnesses, including HMPV.

The symptoms of the disease can vary in severity and commonly include cough, fever, runny or stuffy nose, and sore throat. Some may also experience wheezing and shortness of breath (dyspnea). In certain cases, a rash may develop as part of the infection.

The Centre has urged people to remain calm and stressed that India is “well prepared” to deal with any potential disease outbreak. The government also explained that the situation in China is “not unusual”.

(With PTI inputs)