Karnataka health department on alert after surge in respiratory illnesses in China; issues advisory

As respiratory illnesses surge among children in China, the Karnataka health department on Tuesday issued an advisory to the public to take precautions and avoid diseases that are communicable through air. The department warned that infants, the elderly, pregnant women, the immunocompromised and those taking long-term medications are more at risk of infection.

“In view of the recent media reports of surge in respiratory illness among children in China and taking note of the WHO statement on these reported cases, the increase in respiratory illness among children is attributed to usual causes like Influenza, Mycoplasma pneumonia, SARS-CoV-2, etc and not due to any other unusual pathogen,” the department noted in the advisory.

Seasonal flu is an infectious disease that spreads from person to person through the cough or sneeze of a person with the flu, or through contact with droplets. This self-limiting disease lasts for 5-7 days and causes low morbidity and mortality, the advisory added.

The department warned that infants, the elderly, pregnant women, the immunocompromised and those taking long-term medications, particularly steroids, are more at risk of infection and would require hospitalization.

What are the symptoms of this Influenza-like respiratory illness?

Fever Chills Malaise (a general feeling of discomfort) Loss of appetite Myalgia (pain in muscles) Nausea Sneezing Dry cough

What are some do's and dont's for prevention and control?