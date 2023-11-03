‘Don’t panic unnecessarily': Karnataka health dept issues advisory after finding Zika virus near Bengaluru

The Karnataka Health department, headed by minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, issued an advisory to the public after discovering the presence of Zika virus in an Aedes mosquito pool near Bengaluru. Officials confirmed that mosquito samples collected from the Talakayalabetta village in Chikkaballapura area - around 60 km from Bengaluru - in August were found to be infected with the Zika virus. Suspected or confirmed cases should remain isolated and take sufficient rest, consume lot of liquids and sleep under mosquito nets, the advisory stated.(HT_PRINT)

In this light, the health department prescribed some guidelines for both healthcare workers and the public. “It is crucial that the following measures be implemented at the field level by the local health authority,” the advisory read.

Officials have been advised to send serum samples of fever cases with symptoms of red eyes, headache, rashes, muscle pain and joint pain lasting for two to seven days to NIV, Bengaluru Field Unit for testing, along with the serum samples of family members of a positive case, if any.

“Since ZVD is said to cause microcephaly and other congenital anomalies among newborns, the serum and urine sample of all pregnant women in areas where aedes mosquito pools/human serum are positive for Zika virus should be collected and sent to NIV, Bengaluru for testing,” the advisory stated.

The department also directed authorities to carry out Aedes larva survey, “source reduction” activity and fever surveys in affected areas. “An area of 5 kms diameter should be notified as the 'Containment Zone', whenever a human positive or mosquito pool is tested Positive for Zika virus,” it read.

The ministry also recommended the usage of indoor space spray to reduce the vector population as an emergency tactic.

For the general public, the advisory detailed the common symptoms of Zika virus infection, which includes fever with red eyes, headache, rashes, muscle pain and joint pain lasting for two to seven days. “Presently there are no human cases of ZVD in the state,” the department informed.

“General public should remain informed about the Zika virus disease and not panic unnecessarily. Clinical illness is usually mild. Severe disease requiring hospitalization is uncommon and fatalities are rare,” the advisory said.

Persons with fever and the above mentioned symptoms should visit the nearest healthcare facility for treatment. As there in no specific drug for Zika virus disease (ZVD), the treatment is symptomatic, it added.

The suspected or confirmed cases should remain isolated and take sufficient rest, consume lot of liquids and sleep under mosquito nets. Pregnant women specially in containment areas should get their serum and urine samples tested for Zika virus antibody and get ultra sonography reports interpreted by specialists for congenital anomalies, if any, it further advised.

The advisory directed the public lastly to ensure that Aedes breeding sources are reduced in and around their houses and comply with the instructions given by health staff.

