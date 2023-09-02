Alarming rise in Dengue-like illness in Bengaluru; Here's how to prevent it

Amid reports of an alarming rise in a Dengue-like illness in Bengaluru, a city-based doctor, Dr Gaurav Sharma - a general physician with around 20 years experience in medical research - spoke to Hindustan Times about identifying the disease in early stages and treating it effectively. Several individuals, mainly children, have been developing symptoms closely associated with Dengue, however tests for the viral disease are coming back negative. (Freepik)

Several individuals, mainly children, have been developing symptoms closely associated with Dengue, including a drop in platelet count, however tests for the viral disease are coming back negative.

READ | Zika virus: A Bengaluru doctor's guide to prevention techniques

Dr Gaurav Sharma said individuals are developing Dengue-like symptoms including fever with chills and sweating, headache, rashes, fatigue, some haemorrhagic symptoms and joint and muscle pain. Haemorrhagic symptoms include bleeding tendencies, such as nosebleeds, gum bleeding, or petechiae, which are small red or purple spots on the skin, he added.

“While dengue fever is a well-known cause of such symptoms, other viral infections like chikungunya, Zika virus, and various other arboviruses can produce similar clinical pictures,” Dr Sharma said.

How can one prevent this Dengue-like illness?

Seeing as there is often no specific antiviral treatment available, one should prevent such diseases by vector control, that is, by eliminating mosquito breeding sites, especially in vulnerable regions where these illnesses are prevalent. Additionally, practicing good personal protection, such as using mosquito repellent and wearing protective clothing, can help reduce the risk of infection, Dr Sharma said.

READ | ‘Gyms are doing…’ Bengaluru doctor amid debate on exercise, heart issues

How dangerous is a drop in platelet count?

The drop in platelet count is known as thrombocytopenia. Platelets are blood cells responsible for clotting and preventing excessive bleeding.

“Managing a healthy platelet level in individuals with the Dengue-like illness usually involves close monitoring and medical intervention when necessary. In some cases, patients may require platelet transfusions to prevent or treat severe bleeding,” Dr Sharma said.

However, not all dengue-like illnesses will result in thrombocytopenia, and the severity of the platelet drop may vary, the doctor added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON