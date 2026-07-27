‘Preeti Gupta kaha hai? Aapka bacha yaha hai’: Hundreds rally to help little boy find mother at CJP protest

A video from the recent CJP (Cockroach Janta Party) protest has been widely shared for showing a touching moment of kindness among protesters. The clip captures how strangers in a massive crowd came together to help a young boy find his mother after they got separated during the protest. Lost child reunited with mother as strangers help during CJP protest. (Instagram/@edge.stream)

The video was shared by Instagram page @edge.stream. The caption read, "A peaceful protest turned into a heartbreaking moment when a little boy was suddenly separated from his mother in the middle of the massive crowd. As fear and panic took over, complete strangers came together in the most unexpected way. Instead of walking away, they began shouting his mother's name like a protest slogan, passing it from one group to another until it echoed through the crowd. Moments later, his mother heard the calls, rushed towards him, and the two shared an emotional reunion that left everyone around them smiling. A beautiful reminder that even in the biggest crowds, humanity can still bring people home."

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In the clip, protesters can be heard shouting, "Preeti Gupta kahan hai, aapka bachan yahan hai." The crowd joins in, repeating the mother's name as people search for her. After a few minutes, they manage to identify her location. The child then runs towards his mother, leading to an emotional reunion as people around them watch the moment unfold.

Take a look: