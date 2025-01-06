Two cases of HMPV virus detected in Karnataka, confirms health ministry

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday confirmed that two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases have been detected in Karnataka, reports ANI. These cases were identified through the ICMR's routine surveillance for various respiratory viruses, aligning with their ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses nationwide, the Union health ministry said on Monday. These cases were identified through the ICMR's routine surveillance for various respiratory viruses.

A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the ministry said.

An eight-month-old male infant with a history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to Baptist Hospital. He is now recovering, it said.

It is important to note that neither of the patients have any history of international travel, the ministry underlined.

What is HMPV virus?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that typically causes mild to moderate flu-like symptoms. The virus is most prevalent during the winter and early spring months and is primarily transmitted through direct contact with infected individuals or contaminated surfaces.

Most persons have mild symptoms including cough, runny nose or nasal congestion, sore throat and fever. More severe illness, with wheezing, difficulty breathing, hoarseness, cough, pneumonia, and in adults, aggravation of asthma, also has been reported. In children younger than 1 year of age, the elderly and persons who have weak immune systems, HMPV can cause more serious respiratory illness.

Health ministry on HMPV virus

The Health Ministry has highlighted that HMPV is circulating globally, including in India, with cases of respiratory illnesses linked to the virus reported in multiple countries.

Additionally, according to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no significant rise in cases of influenza-like illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in India.

The ministry confirmed that it is closely monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels. The ICMR will continue to track the trends of HMPV circulation throughout the year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is providing regular updates on the situation in China, supporting ongoing efforts to manage the situation.

A recent preparedness drill conducted nationwide has demonstrated that India is well-prepared to manage any potential increase in respiratory illnesses, with public health interventions ready to be deployed if necessary, according to the ministry.