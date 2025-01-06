Menu Explore
HMPV virus in India: Precautions you need to follow

ByHT News Desk
Jan 06, 2025 01:03 PM IST

The virus is most common in winter and early spring, spreading through direct contact with infected people or contaminated surfaces.

Amid rising concerns over human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infections after two cases were reported in Karnataka, states across India have issued guidelines for public safety, outlining key dos and don’ts.

Rising concerns over HMPV infections lead to safety guidelines across India. (Representational picture)
Rising concerns over HMPV infections lead to safety guidelines across India. (Representational picture)

The Union health ministry, in a statement, said that the two cases were detected as part of the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) ongoing efforts to monitor and control respiratory illnesses across the country.

HMPV is a respiratory virus circulating worldwide, including in India. While it has been linked to respiratory illnesses in several countries, no unusual surge in cases has been reported in India.

The ministry said that infections, including the human metapneumovirus, are more likely to impact children, the elderly, and those with serious illnesses or receiving palliative care, advising them to take extra precautions.

The virus is most prevalent during the winter and early spring months and is primarily transmitted through direct contact with infected people or contaminated surfaces.

Here's the safety checklist to follow

  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or handkerchief when coughing or sneezing.
  • Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid crowded places, especially if feeling unwell, and limit close contact with others.
  • Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.
  • Do not self-medicate
  • Stay home if you have a fever, cough, or are sneezing.
  • Adequate ventilation with outdoor air is recommended.

What to avoid for safety:

  • Reusing tissue paper or handkerchief.
  • Close contact with sick people.
  • Frequent touching of eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Spitting in public places.

Common symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and in some cases, wheezing or shortness of breath. Some individuals, particularly the very young, elderly, or those with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe respiratory conditions such as pneumonia or bronchiolitis.

Though HMPV shares similarities with other respiratory viruses like RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), measles, and mumps, it does not have a vaccine, and no antiviral treatments are available.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
