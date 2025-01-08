HMPV cases surge in India: Doctor explains it's link to kidney complications

HMPV, also known as Human Metapneumovirus, cases have been detected in India. Belonging to the Pneumoviridae family and closely related to respiratory syncytial virus, HMPV affects the respiratory system causing mild to severe symptoms. The common symptoms of HMPV are fever, fatigue, coughing, congestion and difficulty in breathing. Also read | HMPV vs Covid-19: Understanding the key differences and dangers The common symptoms of HMPV are fever, fatigue, coughing, congestion and difficulty in breathing. (Unsplash)

What is HMPV virus?

The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though it was first identified by scientists in 2001. The virus accounts for 4-16 percent of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May. While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems.

Can HMPV affect the kidneys?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr B VijayKiran, senior consultant nephrologist, Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, Siliguri, West Bengal, said, “Anecdotal recent research has revealed intriguing connections between hMPV and kidney health. A study on hospitalized children found that hMPV infection may be associated with acute kidney injury (AKI). The research suggests that AKI risk increases with age and the kidney injury may not be strictly related to respiratory complications.” Also read | HMPV cases in India: What is it and how does it spread? Expert shares symptoms

Can HMPV affect kidneys?(Unsplash)

Impact on immunocompromised patients

“In transplant recipients, particularly kidney and lung transplant patients, HMPV can cause significant morbidity. Immunosuppressive medications can exacerbate the virus's impact, potentially leading to severe respiratory infections, increased risk of complications and ARDS,” said Dr B VijayKiran.

The doctor noted down the symptoms. “Usual clinical Manifestations of a typical metapneumovirus infection include cough, fever, sore throat, runny or blocked nose and wheezing.” Also read | HMPV virus cases live: No patients detected in Punjab, Nagpur; Officials urge ‘calm’

Dr B VijayKiran further added, “While direct kidney damage is not extensively documented, the virus's systemic effects warrant careful monitoring, especially in high-risk populations.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.