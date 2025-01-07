HMPV cases live: Centre, health experts appeal for calm after five test positive

HMPV virus can lead to mild flu-like symptoms but poses greater risks to children and the elderly, prompting health officials to advise caution. (Representative image)

HMPV cases Live: Five Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases were reported from different parts of India on Monday. The Centre and health experts urged people not to panic and said the virus is neither a new pathogen nor causing a widespread disease outbreak. “Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001, and it has been circulating throughout the world for many years. HMPV spreads through the air through respiration. This can affect persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months,” said Union Health Minister JP Nadda....Read More

Latest update on five reported HMPV cases-

-Two cases from Tamil Nadu, one in Chennai and one in Salem, are reportedly stable and continue to be clinically monitored. The state government assured of no significant surge in common respiratory viral pathogens.

-A senior doctor said a two-month-old infant from Rajasthan, admitted in Ahmedabad, is doing “all right” after medical attention. Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel also assured the public that there is “no need to panic”.

-A three-month-old female infant, admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru, was discharged. Another eight-month-old infant is recovering from the infection. Both had a history of bronchopneumonia but had no recent history of international travel.

-Several states issued guidelines to increase the preparedness of their health departments for disease outbreaks.

The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though scientists first identified it in 2001.

The virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May. While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems.