From screen time to nutrition: 10 expert-approved eye care habits to maintain healthy vision in 2025

Your eyes work hard every day, whether you're staring at screens, braving pollution, or dealing with stress. Maintaining a healthy vision requires mindful habits. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey, which was carried out between 2015 and 2019, around 62 lakh Indians are blind. Furthermore, 55 crore people suffer from moderate to severe visual impairment.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jay Goyal, Senior Eye Surgeon and Director of Surya Eye Institute, shares ten valuable recommendations for preventing eye problems.

1. Schedule regular eye check-ups

Even if you don't have any vision issues, you should still see an ophthalmologist at least once a year. Diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, and glaucoma can all be avoided with early identification. Since many eye conditions don't initially have noticeable symptoms, you might not be able to identify them on your own. A standard eye exam can identify problems, including glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, and retinal detachments, even if you believe your eyes are healthy. Early detection of these problems will help preserve your vision.

2. Practice proper eye hygiene

Maintaining good eye care is essential for having healthy eyesight. Viral conjunctivitis (pink eye) and other common eye diseases can be prevented by practising good hand hygiene. To limit the transmission of bacteria, try to avoid sharing makeup, towels, or eye drops. To manage blepharitis, which is characterised by swelling of the eyelids that causes them to become irritated, itchy, and red, hygiene is also crucial.

Take off your makeup every night since excess makeup particles can irritate and redden the eyes. When you remove your contact lenses, wash your hands with soap and water. Use a new solution each night. Additionally, it is safest to take out your contacts right before bed. As advised by your eye care specialist, dispose of your contacts.

3. Protect your eyes from UV rays

Wear sunglasses with 100% UVA and UVB protection to shield your eyes from damaging UV radiation. This lowers the chance of macular degeneration and cataracts. Your eyeglasses should provide 99% protection against UVA and UVB radiation because skin cancer can develop in and around the eyes.

4. Limit screen time and follow the 20-20-20 rule

According to the 20-20-20 Rule, you should take a 20-second break from screen time every 20 minutes. Focussing on an object at least 20 feet away during the break helps to relax the muscles in the eyes.

The following strategies can assist in implementing this rule:

Setting an alarm to go off every 20 minutes while working is a helpful reminder to take breaks. It can be challenging to judge a distance of 20 feet. However, glancing at something more than 20 feet away is equally effective. Aim for a greater distance instead of a shorter one when in doubt. If there is a window close by, use it to look out during the 20-second breaks. Also, remembering to blink can prevent dry eye by encouraging tear production. Anyone who spends the day sitting should periodically get up and walk around to prevent back and neck pains.

5. Maintain a balanced diet for eye health

Nutrients found in carrots, spinach, kale, apricots, sweet potatoes, and salmon help to improve vision. Among these nutrients are Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C, and vitamin E. Calcium, Zinc, Zeaxanthin, and lutein are present in dark green leafy vegetables. According to studies, a diet high in these minerals can lower the incidence of eye conditions like cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.

6. Stay hydrated for healthy tear production

Tears are the eyes's primary lubrication source, provided by water. Maintaining eye moisture, eliminating bacteria, and clearing the eyes of dust and other tiny particles require lubrication. There is not enough water in the body to keep it hydrated when it is dehydrated. Usually, the eye will dry out. They may start to scrape and itching. When you blink, you may feel something scraping in your eye. Drink a lot of water daily to keep your eyes lubricated and avoid dryness, especially in heated or air-conditioned settings.

7. Avoid smoking to protect your vision

One of the finest methods to enhance your health, including your eyes, is to stop smoking. Smoking increases the risk of cataracts, uveitis, and macular degeneration. Additionally, smoking can result in dry eye, which is characterised by low-quality tears that obscure vision like a dusty windscreen. In actuality, smokers have a two to three times higher risk of cataract development and a two to three times higher risk of age-related macular degeneration.

8. Get adequate sleep for rested eyes

Lack of sleep might affect the health of your eyes. Lack of sleep affects your eye health and symptoms like mood swings, weight gain, elevated blood pressure, cognitive problems, and a compromised immune system. Your eyes require at least five hours of sleep every night to recover and perform well throughout the day. You may experience symptoms like dry eye, twitching eyelids, and eye strain more frequently the longer you go without getting enough sleep. As a result, remember that you should stay hydrated throughout the day.

9. Use protective eyewear for safety

Wear protective eyewear when handling dangerous products or participating in high-risk activities like construction or sports to avoid injuries. Additionally, don't forget to wear protective eyewear when you are out in the sun.

10. Be mindful of eye health with ageing

Age-related eye disorders such as macular degeneration or presbyopia can develop beyond forty. Therefore, talking to your eye specialist about customised treatments and preventive measures is crucial.

