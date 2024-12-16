Winter making your eyes dry and irritated? 6 expert tips and precautions to maintain healthy vision in cold weather

As winter settles in, the cold weather, dry air, and increased indoor heating can take a toll on your eyes. While many of us bundle up to protect our skin, we often overlook the impact of the season on eye health. Winter can bring a range of eye concerns, from dryness to infections, making it essential to adopt specific care routines during this season. Winter conditions can harm eye health due to allergens and dry air.(Unsplash)

Dr. Jay Goyal, Eye Surgeon, LASIK and Retina Specialist, Director at Surya Eye Hospital, Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle some tips to keep your eyes healthy this winter, along with precautions and insights into common winter-related eye conditions. (Also read: Don’t rush to check your phone after waking up: Doctor reveals healthy morning habits for eye care )

1. Dry eyes

Dry eyes is common during winter months.(Shutterstock)

Why it happens: Cold weather and indoor heating can reduce humidity levels, leading to dryness and irritation in the eyes.

Tips:

Use a humidifier at home to maintain moisture levels in the air.

Apply lubricating eye drops or artificial tears to keep your eyes hydrated.

Avoid sitting directly in front of heaters or blowers, as they can exacerbate dryness.

Blink consciously when working on screens for extended periods, as screen time tends to reduce blink rates.

Precaution: If you experience persistent dryness, consult an eye specialist. Chronic dry eyes can lead to more severe problems if left untreated.

2. Protect against UV rays

Shield your eyes from UV rays in winter is essential.(Freepik)

Why it happens: While winter may not feel as sunny, UV rays can reflect off snow, causing glare and increasing the risk of UV damage to the eyes.

Tips:

Wear UV-protective sunglasses, especially when heading to snow-covered areas or skiing.

Opt for wraparound frames to block wind and light from the sides.

Precaution: Prolonged UV exposure can lead to conditions like snow blindness or cataracts. Always ensure your eyewear has 100% UV protection.

3. Guard against infections

Eye infections such as conjunctivitis are common during winter season.(Freepik)

Why it happens: Winter is often associated with colds and flu, leading to viral conjunctivitis (pink eye) and other eye infections.

Tips:

Wash your hands frequently to reduce the spread of germs.

Avoid touching your eyes, especially if you have a cold or flu.

Clean your contact lenses thoroughly and avoid wearing them if you have an eye infection.

Precaution: If you notice redness, discharge, or discomfort in your eyes, seek medical advice promptly. Self-medicating with over-the-counter drops may worsen the condition.

4. Allergies

Avoid winter eye allergies with eye drops and protection from cold winds.(Freepik)

Why it happens: Winter allergens, such as dust mites and mold, can irritate the eyes, causing redness, itchiness, and watering.

Tips:

Keep your home clean and dust-free.

Wash bedding regularly in hot water to kill dust mites.

Use anti-allergy eye drops after consulting an ophthalmologist.

Precaution: Avoid rubbing your eyes, as it can worsen irritation and lead to infections.

5. Dehydration

Why it happens: Cold weather often reduces our thirst, but dehydration can still occur, leading to dry eyes.

Tips:

Drink at least eight glasses of water daily to maintain optimal hydration levels.

Include foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds, in your diet to support eye health.

Precaution: Avoid excessive caffeine, as it can dehydrate your body, including your eyes.

6. Indoor heating

Why it happens: Prolonged exposure to heating systems can dry out the air and your eyes.

Tips:

Use a room humidifier to maintain adequate moisture levels.

Keep a bowl of water near the heater to add moisture to the air.

Precaution: Limit your time in heated environments and step outside for fresh air whenever possible.

General precautions for winter eye care

Avoid prolonged screen time to reduce eye strain. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes.

Eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins A, C, and E and zinc and lutein to support eye health.

Ensure proper eye protection when engaging in winter sports or activities.

Winter is beautiful, but it can pose unique challenges to your eye health. Adopting these tips and precautions allows you to enjoy the season without compromising your vision. If you experience any discomfort or notice unusual symptoms, don't hesitate to consult an eye care specialist. Protecting your eyes today ensures a lifetime of healthy vision.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.