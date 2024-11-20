Myopia in children is a growing concern: Doctor shares causes, symptoms and eye exercises to improve eye health

Myopia, also referred to as nearsightedness, is an eye condition where people face difficulty in seeing objects that are far from them. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Siddharth Kesarwani, Ophthalmologist, JNR Children's Eye Care & Squint Clinic, Borivali West, said, “Myopia is a growing vision concern usually affecting young school going children, often driven by modern lifestyle factors and environmental influences.” Myopia s an eye condition where people face difficulty in seeing objects that are far from them.(Pexels)

However, myopia is not endemic to a certain age. From young children to older adults, myopia is a vision concern for everyone. Scroll down to know the causes, symptoms to watch out for and eye exercises that can improve eye health.

Causes of myopia:

Genetics: Individuals with one or both parents having myopia are at a higher risk than others.

Prolonged near work: Activities like reading, writing, or excessive screen time can affect the growth of various components in the eye making it shortsighted in the developing age.

Lack of outdoor exposure: Insufficient time spent outdoors has been strongly linked to onset of myopia.

Environmental factors: Poor lighting and inappropriate posture during near tasks can exacerbate the condition. Insufficient time spent in daylight also contributes to development of myopia.

Symptoms of myopia to watch out for:

Blurred vision for distant objects: Difficulty in seeing far-off objects clearly while close-up vision remains unaffected.

Frequent squinting: Attempting to improve focus on distant objects by squinting eyes repeatedly.

Eye strain or fatigue: Discomfort can manifest as watering of eyes, soreness in the eyes, headaches and generalised feeing of tiredness.

Poor academic performance in children: Difficulty seeing the blackboard or whiteboard may lead to reduced classroom engagement.

Myopia can cause eye strain and soreness.(Unsplash)

Preventive measures to take:

Outdoor activities: Encourage children and adults to spend time outside, as natural light helps maintain healthy eye development.

Ergonomic practices: Maintain appropriate distance and posture while using digital devices or reading. Reduction of time spent using hand held gadgets like smartphones, tabs and gaming devices along with restricting excessive reading are found to be effective interventions.

Routine eye check-ups: Early detection and correction through regular eye examinations can mitigate progression.

Healthy diet: Include foods rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as omega-3 fatty acids, to support eye health.

Eye exercises that we can do at home:

Focus shifting: Alternate focus between a nearby object and a distant one to enhance flexibility.

Eye rolling: Gently roll your eyes in clockwise and counterclockwise directions to relax ocular muscles.

Blinking practice: Blink consciously during screen use to prevent dryness of eyes.

Palm massage: Gently cover closed eyes with palms to relax eye muscles.

Figure eight tracing: Imagine and trace a horizontal figure eight to improve coordination and reduce strain.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.