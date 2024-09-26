Are we facing a myopia pandemic? Nearly 1 billion children could need glasses by 2050

Vision issues are reaching alarming levels, resembling a pandemic. A recent study reveals that nearly a billion children globally may require glasses. Researchers in China have discovered a significant increase in myopia, or nearsightedness, among children and adolescents. Published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, the study predicts that by 2050, around 740 million young people worldwide could be impacted by this condition. Research indicates myopia among children is rising dramatically, with nearly a billion potentially needing glasses. (Unsplash)

The study, conducted by researchers from Sun Yat-Sen University in China, examined data from 276 studies with over 5.4 million participants across 50 countries. It reveals a significant increase in the global prevalence of nearsightedness among children and teens over the past 30 years, rising from 24.32% in the 1990s to 35.81% in the early 2020s. This rise in myopia rates is especially notable in certain regions and demographics. East Asian countries have the highest prevalence, with Japan leading at an alarming 85.95%. Additionally, the study found that girls are more prone to developing myopia than boys, particularly during adolescence. (Also read: Don’t let rain ruin your vision: Essential eye care tips for monsoon, to prevent infections )

Myopia Trends in Different Countries

Interestingly, the research reveals a significant disparity between developed and developing countries. Contrary to expectations, developing or underdeveloped nations exhibit a higher prevalence of myopia at 31.89%, compared to 23.81% in developed countries. The researchers suggest that the early introduction of formal education in some East Asian nations may contribute to this trend. Projections for the future are even more concerning, with estimates indicating that by 2050, 39.80% of children and adolescents globally will be myopic. This equates to nearly four in ten youths requiring prescription glasses, posing a considerable public health challenge.

Causes and Solutions

The researchers identify several contributing factors to the rise in myopia, including increased screen time, decreased outdoor activities, and the early introduction of formal education in certain cultures. For instance, in countries like Singapore and Hong Kong, children as young as two or three often participate in supplementary educational programs before entering formal schooling. The gender disparity in myopia rates is also noteworthy. The study suggests that girls may be more susceptible to myopia due to earlier physical development, reduced outdoor time, and possibly more engagement in close-range activities such as reading.

The study underscores the importance of cultivating good eye habits from an early age. This involves promoting outdoor activities, limiting screen time, and ensuring regular eye examinations. On a larger scale, the researchers recommend that governments introduce policies to alleviate the excessive homework and off-campus tutoring pressures faced by young students. “With the large sample size considered, our estimates of myopia prevalence are likely very accurate,” the team notes. “It is essential to acknowledge that myopia could pose a significant global health challenge in the future.”

